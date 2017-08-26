Jamie Otis Embraces Her Post-Pregnancy Body 3 Days After Welcoming Baby: ‘I Love Every Bit’

Three days after welcoming a daughter, Jamie Otis is telling the world that she is embracing her post-pregnancy body.

The reality star — who welcomed daughter Henley Grace Hehner on Aug. 22 with husband and Married in Plain Sight alum Doug Hehner — showed off her post-partum body in an Instagram photo on Friday.

“Outfit of the day … 💁🏼 I share all the details in my insta story! 🤣 Lol no but seriously, I love every bit of my postpartum bod,” wrote Otis for the caption of the Instagram pic of herself posing in a white tank top and matching “hospital undies.”

“It’s truly amazing how my body helped create & carry an 8 lb 2 oz baby …. I’m feelin’ like I can conquer the WORLD after pushing her out.🙌🏼 Women are SO much stronger than we give ourselves credit for.💕 #OOTD#newmomma #hotmama#postpartumbody #feelinghot#loveyourself.”

The 31-year-old also shared some snaps on her latest Instagram story, including a pic of her daughter with Hehner, as well as the same photo she shared as a post with captions breaking down her outfit and make-shift “nursing pads.”

She also wrote that “Victoria’s Secret ain’t got nothin’ on these,” along with an emoji of red lips.

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed earlier this week that Otis and Hehner had welcomed their first child.

“Mommy and baby are doing well and Daddy is in pure bliss,” her rep told PEOPLE .

I'm snug as a bug in a rug…milk drunk☺️ #lifeisgood #mybirthday #mommyanddaddysgirl A post shared by Henley Grace Hehner (@henleygracehehner) on Aug 22, 2017 at 5:15pm PDT

Otis and Hehner married in 2014 after meeting for the first time on Married at First Sight. Otis, 31, revealed her pregnancy to PEOPLE in January, six months after they lost their first child, a son, while she was four months pregnant in 2016.

Earlier this month, the couple revealed the name of their baby girl through a Facebook Live session. In the video, Hehner etched the name of his daughter onto the wall of the baby’s room.

Throughout the pregnancy, Otis also shared adorable photos on Instagram of the couple and her growing baby bump.

Back in April, Otis revealed to PEOPLE how excited she was to welcome a daughter.

“I’ve always wanted to have that mother-daughter relationship that I kind of missed out on with my mom,” said the reality star, who opened up about her difficult relationship with her mother in her memoir Wifey 101. “I secretly hoped to be a mommy to a little girl and to have a little mini me.