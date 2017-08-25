Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner Take Baby Henley Grace Home — On What Would Have Been Her Due Date!

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner never expected to be at home with their daughter on this day.

Otis, 31, shared an adorable new family photo on Thursday of the couple and their daughter Henley Grace at home on what was meant to be her due date.

“Today is our DUE DATE… We were scheduled for an induction on 8/29 & I really didn’t think she’d come before then,” the new mom wrote in the caption. “I couldn’t be happier to have my precious @henleygracehehner in my arms healthy & happy…. at HOME!”

“We were discharged today – tonight’s our very first night at home together just us,” Otis continued. “Wish us luck! #sheshere #sohappy #learningaswego #parenting.”

The photo showed Otis breastfeeding Henley while Hehner sat beside them.

The couple welcomed their daughter on Tuesday in New Jersey, Otis’ rep confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively.

“Mommy and baby are doing well and Daddy is in pure bliss,” her rep said.

Otis and Hehner married in 2014 after meeting for the first time on Married at First Sight, seconds before getting married on TV. Otis, 31, revealed her pregnancy to PEOPLE in January, six months after they lost their baby, when Otis was four months pregnant with a little boy.