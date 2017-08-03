Jamie Otis has revealed the name of her baby girl!

Otis, who announced last week that her baby is almost here, shared the name of her daughter with fans on Thursday in a Facebook Live session — Henley Grace.

The couple made the reveal as her husband, Doug Hehner, etched the name onto the wall of the baby’s room.

Otis told PEOPLE back in February, they were leaning towards “Henley” — and not because of the famous Don.

“When Doug and I first got married — we were married at first sight, so we didn’t obviously know each other very well — and the first morning, we wake up and he goes, ‘You’re Jamie Nicole Otis, and I’m … ‘Douglas Edward Henley?’” she explained.

“After we fell in love, we would laugh about it all the time,” Otis continued. “He’d always pick on me that he knew my whole name, but I couldn’t remember his.”

“I’m ‘almost’ 2 cm dilated & 90% effaced!I cannot believe our daughter will be in our arms in a matter of days/weeks!” Otis captioned an Instagram post last week. “I’ve been holding my breath this whole pregnancy and I feel like I can finally relax & breathe – welllll, kinda!”

In the photo posted on her social media account, the reality show star, 31, is seen holding her big baby bump. “Oh Baby. So Full of Honeydew. 36 Weeks. Baby As Big As A HONEYDEW MELON.”

Otis and Hehner, 33, told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview back in April that they were expecting a girl.

Hehner — who shares two female dogs with Otis — said he was looking forward to being outnumbered by girls.

“Every one of my guy friends say there is this unexplained special bond that happens with a daughter,” said Hehner. “They don’t know what it is, but it’s an amazing feeling, and I cannot wait.”

The couple lost their son, Jonathan, four months into Otis’ pregnancy in 2016.

“I was pretty certain it was another boy. If you follow the old wives’ tales, I had no symptoms of [having a] girl,” Otis told PEOPLE.

“I’ve always wanted to have that mother-daughter relationship that I kind of missed out on with my mom,” says the 30-year-old reality star, who opened up about her difficult relationship with her mother in her memoir Wifey 101. “I secretly hoped to be a mommy to a little girl and to have a little mini me.”