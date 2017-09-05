Nursery
Inside Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner’s Sweet Nursery for Daughter Henley – and How It Was Inspired By Their ‘Frans’
“[The angel wings] over her window [are] protecting her … just like her big brother in heaven does every day,” Jamie Otis says of baby Henley’s nursery
By Melody Chiu•@chiumelo and Jen Juneau•@wordswithjen
THE BEST OF "FRANS"
"We have the most thoughtful, loving, and supportive Frans," Married at First Sight's Jamie Otis tells PEOPLE exclusively of her and husband Doug Hehner, who welcomed their daughter Henley Grace on Aug. 22.
"We call our fans Frans because they're really more than just fans. They've become our friends," adds Otis, sharing photos of her baby girl's nursery. "They laugh with us and cry with us and have been supporting us every step of the way."
FLOWER POWER
"Nevia Ortiz is a Fran who makes these beautiful paper flowers," Otis explains. "She emailed me and said she's been rooting for Doug and me since day one of MAFS."
"She said her heart broke with ours when we lost our firstborn, and she was so happy for us when we announced we were pregnant with our rainbow baby," Otis adds. "She asked if I'd like the flowers for Henley's room. They're absolutely stunning!"
Shop It! Large Paper Flowers, 6-Count (similar; $65), etsy.com; Lambs & Ivy Sweetheart Musical Mobile ($65), amazon.com
SWEET DREAMS
"So far all she likes to do is eat, sleep and poop," Otis says of her baby girl, who gets her Zs in the Bertini Graceland 4‑in‑1 Convertible Crib in Gray Satin.
"I'd say she takes after her daddy!" the new mama jokes.
Shop It! Bertini Graceland 4‑in‑1 Convertible Crib ‑ Gray Satin ($600), toysrus.com
ROCK-A-BYE BABY
The pretty pink pillow decorating the room's glider is a gift from Michele Mallicott — "Another Fran who has been supporting us and encouraging us," Otis says. "The canopy my sister made by hand for Henley."
Shop It! Delta Children Parker Nursery Glider Swivel Rocker Chair - Sand ($300), toysrus.com; Foxnovo Canopy in White (similar; $12.50), amazon.com
I SAW THE SIGN
"This is from our Fran Roxanne McGavran — she made [the] sign for us," says Otis. "She had a very long journey to become a mommy. We chatted about our struggles and the sadness ... and then the happiness we found via emails. She surprised us with this gift (among others) for our baby."
Shop It! I Found My Prince...His Name Is Daddy Sign (similar; $59), etsy.com
A CLOSE (AND SWEET) WATCH
"[The] angel wings are from my sister's mother-in-law — they're over her window protecting [Henley]," Otis shares.
She adds of the couple's son Johnathan Edward, whom they lost last summer four months into Otis' pregnancy, "Just like her big brother in heaven does every day."
Shop It! Shabby Chic Angel Wings (similar; $24), etsy.com; DaVinci Jenny Lind Changing Table ($110 to $136), amazon.com
