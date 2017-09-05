Inside Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner’s Sweet Nursery for Daughter Henley – and How It Was Inspired By Their ‘Frans’

THE BEST OF "FRANS"

"We have the most thoughtful, loving, and supportive Frans," Married at First Sight's Jamie Otis tells PEOPLE exclusively of her and husband Doug Hehner, who welcomed their daughter Henley Grace on Aug. 22.

"We call our fans Frans because they're really more than just fans. They've become our friends," adds Otis, sharing photos of her baby girl's nursery. "They laugh with us and cry with us and have been supporting us every step of the way."