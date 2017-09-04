Parents at First Sight! See Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner’s Sweet Family Photo Album Featuring Baby Henley Grace

HEART EYES

The most surprising thing about parenthood for Married at First Sight's Doug Hehner? Instinct.

"I never changed a diaper in my life or swaddled. I was never even around a newborn for longer than a day," Hehner, who welcomed daughter Henley Grace with wife Jamie Otis on Aug. 22, tells PEOPLE.

"I feel connected to Henley as my child with Jamie's help, and everything's come naturally so far," adds Hehner, 34. "I feel like a dad."