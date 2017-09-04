Exclusive
Parents at First Sight! See Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner’s Sweet Family Photo Album Featuring Baby Henley Grace
“I’m not usually superstitious, but I definitely think Henley was a gift from her big brother,” Jamie Otis tells PEOPLE of her baby girl, born Aug. 22
By Melody Chiu•@chiumelo and Jen Juneau•@wordswithjen
Posted on
More
'Happy Birthday to the Queen': Adele, Michelle Obama, Serena Williams and More Celebrate Beyoncé's 36th
1 of 10
HEART EYES
The most surprising thing about parenthood for Married at First Sight's Doug Hehner? Instinct.
"I never changed a diaper in my life or swaddled. I was never even around a newborn for longer than a day," Hehner, who welcomed daughter Henley Grace with wife Jamie Otis on Aug. 22, tells PEOPLE.
"I feel connected to Henley as my child with Jamie's help, and everything's come naturally so far," adds Hehner, 34. "I feel like a dad."
2 of 10
A PRECIOUS GIFT
"I'm not usually superstitious, but I definitely think Henley was a gift from her big brother," says Otis, 31, who lost the couple's first child Johnathan Edward last summer at four months along.
"I'll definitely tell her about Johnathan when she's old enough," Otis says of her daughter. "Kids don't really understand so probably not for a very long time, but I will always have a little piece of him in our home."
3 of 10
TOTAL ECLIPSE OF THE HEART
The first sign of baby Henley's impending arrival came while her mom was at the zoo — during the total solar eclipse, of all times.
"I began contracting just as the eclipse was beginning," Otis explains. "I really didn't think anything of it because I'd been having Braxton Hicks [contractions] for weeks!"
She adds, "As the eclipse was becoming more intense, so were my contractions."
4 of 10
A HELPING HAND
Otis may have had the more difficult task when it came to delivering the couple's daughter, but Dad had an important job too.
"I was in the room and held Jamie's leg while she was pushing," Hehner explains. "I watched Henley come into the world and cut the cord."
5 of 10
BEAUTIFUL MIRACLE
"I'd been holding a breath for all nine months of my pregnancy and I could finally let go because she was perfectly healthy," says Otis of Henley.
"It was amazing to hear her cry and squirm and see that she was perfectly healthy and happy. There are no words … relief and happiness."
6 of 10
A RISK WORTH TAKING
"I think I was the first to doubt our marriage. The moment I began walking down the aisle to a complete stranger, I thought I'd made a big mistake," Otis admits. "There was absolutely no attraction and no sparks, so it's so funny to look back now at our wedding day. Our whole journey has led us to the happiest moment of our lives."
7 of 10
MIRROR MIRROR
"My family thinks [Henley] looks a lot like me when I was a baby," Hehner says. "I feel like she has Jamie's nose and lips. Henley sleeps with her mouth open exactly like me."
Adds the new mama, "Everyone tells us someone different. I think she has her daddy's eyes."
8 of 10
MAMA'S GIRL
"I've always dreamed of having a daughter," admits Otis. "I never got to have that mother-daughter bond with my mom. I saw my friends with their moms and I'd really envy that amazing friendship. I can't wait for that. She'll never wonder if her mommy loves her."
9 of 10
BONDING WITH DAD
While Otis was the first of the couple to hold Henley for "skin to skin" contact, Hehner will always remember his turn.
"I remember her being on my chest and feeling her take breaths. I made eye contact with her for the first time. I will never forget, and the instant bond and connection is difficult to put into words," he says.
"I couldn't believe how much love I had for her in such a short amount of time. The feelings continue to grow every time I look at her!"
10 of 10
HAPPY FAMILY
Hehner and Otis may have their hands full with their new family expansion, but they tell PEOPLE their love for each other has only strengthened.
"I feel like the luckiest guy in the world," says the new dad. "The way Jamie handled herself through the pregnancy, labor and post labor is amazing. She's the strongest person I know. She's so dedicated to family and has so much love to give."
Otis' sentiment couldn't be any more similar. "Watching him dote on Henley makes me gush inside … he's so attentive and caring to me too," she shares. "I always loved Doug but I've never been more in love with him than I am now. He's just so amazing."
See Also
More
'Happy Birthday to the Queen': Adele, Michelle Obama, Serena Williams and More Celebrate Beyoncé's 36th