Jamie Otis Went into Labor with Daughter Henley Grace at the Zoo During Eclipse: ‘I Was in Denial’

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner‘s new daughter Henley Grace was nearly an eclipse baby.

As the Married at First Sight star drove home on Aug. 21 from a doctor’s appointment, “I began contracting just as the eclipse was beginning,” she tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s issue. “I really didn’t think anything of it because I’d been having Braxton Hicks [contractions] for weeks!”

Otis, 31, even headed to the zoo with her sister, niece and nephews, but soon she “couldn’t even walk straight and had to sit down at every bench. As the eclipse was becoming more intense, so were my contractions.”

She remained “in denial,” however, and started having contractions five minutes apart, then two minutes apart.

“I still thought, ‘Oh, let me take a bath and relax. It’s probably just from walking around at the zoo.’ ” But Hehner and her sister “pretty much forced” her to call her midwife and head to the hospital.

Otis is a labor and delivery nurse and assumed she would be sent home because her water hadn’t broken. “I’d feel so silly if that happened, so I really tried holding off,” she explains.

After breaking her water at the hospital, baby Henley arrived at 5:24 a.m. on Aug. 22.

“The moment I heard her cry for the first time, I just lost it,” says Otis, who lost the couple’s first child, son Johnathan Edward, last summer four months into her pregnancy.

“I’d been holding a breath for all nine months of my pregnancy and I could finally let go because she was perfectly healthy,” the new mom explains.

Hehner — who, along with his mom Bonnie, was in the delivery room with Otis — immediately fell head over heels for his little girl.

“I remember her being on my chest and feeling her take breaths,” says Hehner, 34. “I made eye contact with her for the first time and I will never forget it. The instant bond and connection is difficult to put into words. I couldn’t believe how much love I had for her in such a short amount of time.”

