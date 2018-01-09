Jamie Otis Reveals If She Would Let Daughter Henley Find Love on Married at First Sight

After being unlucky in love, Jamie Otis found a happy ending with Doug Hehner on reality show Married at First Sight.

But would the new mom let her 4-month-old daughter Henley join the show when she’s ready to find her perfect match?

“Quite honestly, I don’t know if I would,” Otis — who met Hehner for the first time on their wedding day — says in a clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE.

“Then I have to remember that that’s how I found love and if I had never opened my mind and my heart, I wouldn’t be standing here with my beautiful daughter.”

Either way, the reality star isn’t thinking quite that far ahead yet. “Let’s just pump the brakes!” says Otis, 31.

Jamie Otis and daughter Henley Amanda Dolly Photography

On Tuesday afternoon, Otis opened up on Instagram about her unconventional love story with Hehner, 34, acknowledging her road to “finding happily ever after is very different than most.”

“When I slipped this wedding dress on nearly 4 years ago to be married at first sight never in my wildest dreams could I truly believe it’d lead me here today, with my precious daughter happily laying on it gazing back at me,” she captioned a sweet photo of herself with Henley on her bridal gown.

“It’s definitely incredible that we can watch the very first time we met, our very first kiss, first dance, first EVERYTHING.”

The new episode of Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs 9 p.m. EST on Lifetime, followed by the season finale of Jamie and Doug Plus One at 10 p.m. EST.