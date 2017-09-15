Duty Calls! Jamie Otis Attempts to Enjoy a Bubble Bath But Daughter Henley Grace ‘Had Other Plans’

A mom’s job never ends!

Jamie Otis shared a cute photograph on Instagram late Thursday night, after she tried to enjoy a bubble bath while daughter Henley Grace was with Otis’ husband Doug Hehner.

Their daughter had other plans.

“I planned on finishing the day with a nice, relaxing bubble bath.🛁 @henleygracehehner had other plans. 👶🏼🎀 #momlife #iDontHateIt (The whole story is in my insta story.)💦,” Otis, 31, wrote in the caption of a photo of herself breastfeeding her newborn.

Otis also shared photos in her Instagram story, sharing how excited she was for some personal time.

“When daddy has the baby and I need to pump,” she wrote in her Instagram story. “But I want a bubble bath and to read some good books too.”

Otis shared an adorable snapshot of her husband carrying their daughter while she was in the tub, writing, “What a good daddy.”

Soon, however, it became clear Otis’ plans were going to be curtailed when Hehner took a selfie on his wife’s story, writing, “And… [Henley] began fussing..”

I planned on finishing the day with a nice, relaxing bubble bath.🛁 @henleygracehehner had other plans. 👶🏼🎀 #momlife #iDontHateIt (The whole story is in my insta story.)💦 A post shared by Jamie Otis (@jamienotis) on Sep 14, 2017 at 8:14pm PDT

“Well, that didn’t go as planned, but she’s worth it,” Otis said in a short video posted to her story while breastfeeding, adding, “Cutest baby ever.”

The doting parents welcomed their daughter in August in New Jersey, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE.

RELATED VIDEO: Meet Henley Grace! ‘MAFS’s’ Jamie Otis & Doug Hehner Introduce Newborn After Loss: ‘She’s A Gift From Her Big Brother’

“Mommy and baby are doing well and Daddy is in pure bliss,” her rep said.

After losing their son — whom the couple named Johnathan Edward — four months into Otis’ pregnancy last summer, the reality star “went into a deep depression,” she told PEOPLE in August. “I just couldn’t imagine ever being truly happy again.”

I'm 31 years old, but I feel like real life has only just begun. 💗 #mommylife #myeverything #newchapter #mommyhood 📷: @wojtasik_photography A post shared by Jamie Otis (@jamienotis) on Sep 12, 2017 at 9:18am PDT

Even now, “I still have my moments,” added Otis, who began trying for another baby with Hehner shortly after losing their son. “Every month I’d take test after test. It was such a vicious cycle.”

“I’m not usually superstitious, but I definitely think Henley was a gift from her big brother,” Otis said. “I was so miserable during the holidays because I was supposed to be bringing him home by mid-December.”

“I felt like there was a big hole in my heart and I dreaded having to wake up on his due date,” she continued.

The couple’s bond with each other has only strengthened after welcoming their daughter, and “I feel like the luckiest guy in the world,” Hehner revealed. “The way Jamie handled herself through the pregnancy, labor and post-labor is amazing. She’s the strongest person I know.”

Added Otis, “Watching Doug dote on Henley makes me gush inside, and he’s so attentive and caring to me, too. I’ve never been more in love with him!”