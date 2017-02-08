Jamie Otis Shares the Story Behind the Name She and Doug Hehner Might Choose for Their Baby

Jamie Otis is just 11 weeks pregnant with her rainbow baby, but she and husband Doug Hehner are already in agreement on a frontrunner for a name for their new addition.

“There’s a story behind Henley,” the Married at First Sight alum, 30, told PEOPLE Now Wednesday of the name she and Hehner hinted at favoring on Instagram in January.

“When Doug and I first got married — we were married at first sight, so we didn’t obviously know each other very well — and the first morning, we wake up and he goes, ‘You’re Jamie Nicole Otis, and I’m … ‘Douglas Edward Henley?’ ” she recalls.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

“After we fell in love, we would laugh about it all the time,” Otis continues. “He’d always pick on me that he knew my whole name, but I couldn’t remember his.”

The mom-to-be and her husband, 33, have been open about the struggles they have endured in losing their first child, son Johnathan Edward, four months into her pregnancy.

“Immediately, I felt very empty,” says Otis, who found out she was pregnant for the second time on Johnathan’s due date. “It was just strange. One morning I wake up and the baby’s just not there anymore. For me, I wanted it back immediately. So we started trying immediately.”

RELATED VIDEO: Doug Hehner and Jamie Otis Pregnancy Announcement

Otis shares that she has found solace in blogging about her experience in losing her son, and how the feedback she has received has helped her speak out on behalf of other women going through similar situations.

“I had announced [my pregnancy], and then about a week or two later I lost my baby, so I was so fortunate to have that kind of support. But I still felt lonely,” she says. “To these women who don’t announce it until 12, 13 weeks ’cause then it’s ‘the safest’ … if they suffer a loss, it’s so lonely.”

“I’ve heard of women having to go to work and hurry up and hide their tears because no one knows they just lost their baby the day before. Could you imagine? I felt fortunate because I had such an outpouring of love and support.”

Hehner, who joins the PEOPLE Now session via Skype, says that the balance of being excited and internally cautious is a challenging one.

“Even the second time around, you want to be super excited for it,” he admits. “I don’t know if it’s gonna take to get past the first trimester, but the next couple weeks, it’s almost like it’s shaky ground.”

The couple live with Hehner’s parents, and Hehner jokes that their habitation situation kind of came full circle.

“I got on Married at First Sight to get out of my parents’ house, and then we moved right back in,” he says.

But in all seriousness, it’s been a blessing to have his parents around.

“You have to remember that family is everything and you’re not alone going through anything,” he says. “It’s okay to just lean on somebody else and to just become a family — become a unit. The spirits were high still and Jamie and I went right back at it. I’m always up for practicing to have babies. Right back in!”