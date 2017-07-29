Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner‘s baby girl is almost here!

The 31-year-old mom-to-be shared an excited Instagram post on Friday announcing that she was “almost” two centimeters dilated.

“I cannot believe our daughter will be in our arms in a matter of days/weeks!” Otis wrote in the caption. “I’ve been holding my breath this whole pregnancy and I feel like I can finally relax & breathe – welllll, kinda!”

The photos Otis shared featured her smiling down at her baby bump, with heartfelt messages written in the background.

Further describing her pregnancy, Otis wrote her daughter is “so big & takes up every crevice of my insides,” making it difficult for her to breath. The Married at First Sight alumna doesn’t seem to mind too much, however, gushing about how happy she was that her baby was OK.

“I can’t tell you how amazing it feels to know that if she decided to come tomorrow she’d be fully developed & healthy!” she wrote.

Otis and Hehner, 33, told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview in April that they are expecting a girl.

The daddy-to-be said he is looking forward to being outnumbered by girls (the couple is also parents to two female dogs). “Every one of my guy friends say there is this unexplained special bond that happens with a daughter,” says Hehner. “They don’t know what it is, but it’s an amazing feeling, and I cannot wait.”

Due in August, the pair is prepping to move into their new home and enjoying all of Otis’ pregnancy milestones.

“We just began feeling the baby kick which is the most amazing feeling,” she said. “I cannot wait to begin decorating the nursery for this sweet little girl.”