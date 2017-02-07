Jamie Otis Displays Baby Bump at 11 Weeks Pregnant: ‘I Really Just Look Super Bloated!’

Jamie Otis is putting her tiny baby bump on display!

On Monday, the Married at First Sight star took to social media to share the sweet progression of her pregnancy.

“First baby bump photo!” Otis, 30, captioned the photo on Instagram. “11 weeks and I really just look super bloated … not quite a full blown #babybump yet.”

In December, Otis revealed to her husband, Doug Hehner, that she was expecting their second child.

In the video recorded on Dec. 20 — the day the son they lost in July, whom they named Johnathan Edward, was due to be born — Hehner, 34, opened a Christmas gift to reveal a framed letter written from the point of view of the couple’s future child.

“Dear daddy, my big brother Johnny told me today was the day he was due to be with you and mommy. He wasn’t able to be here so he sent me instead,” the letter read.

“He doesn’t want you to be sad during the holidays without him. Instead, be happy, because he gave me to you. I can’t wait to meet you in August. Love, Baby Hehner.”

The couple’s bundle of joy is expected to arrive in August.