Jamie Otis Displays Baby Bump at 11 Weeks Pregnant: ‘I Really Just Look Super Bloated!’

Jamie Otis is putting her tiny baby bump on display!
On Monday, the Married at First Sight star took to social media to share the sweet progression of her pregnancy.
“First baby bump photo!” Otis, 30, captioned the photo on Instagram. “11 weeks and I really just look super bloated … not quite a full blown #babybump yet.”
First baby bump photo! 🤗 11 weeks and I really just look super bloated … not quite a full blown #babybump yet. (😭) I'm over on @wetpainttv' insta today sharing tips on how I'm trying to stay healthy throughout my pregnancy for my #rainbowbaby. 💕 To all the mommas – how do you take your baby bump photos? I definitely could use your advice on this! 💞 #bump #preggers #healthy #pregnancy #HAPPY #Love #11weeks
In December, Otis revealed to her husband, Doug Hehner, that she was expecting their second child.
In the video recorded on Dec. 20 — the day the son they lost in July, whom they named Johnathan Edward, was due to be born — Hehner, 34, opened a Christmas gift to reveal a framed letter written from the point of view of the couple’s future child.
Dear Daddy, my big brother Johnny told me today was the day he was due to be with you and mommy. He wasn't able to be here so he sent me instead. He doesn't want you to be sad during the holidays without him; instead be happy because he gave me to you! I can't wait to meet you in August. Love, baby Hehner. 💕…my hubby and I had been trying for months to get pregnant. We found out we're expecting on the day my sweet Johnathan was due. This is how I told my hubs we're pregnant! @usweekly made a beautiful tribute to our sweet angel baby, Johnathan. Thank you for keeping his memory alive.👼🏼💙 Link in bio. #preggers #pregnant #angelbaby #rainbowbaby #pregnancyannouncement
“Dear daddy, my big brother Johnny told me today was the day he was due to be with you and mommy. He wasn’t able to be here so he sent me instead,” the letter read.
“He doesn’t want you to be sad during the holidays without him. Instead, be happy, because he gave me to you. I can’t wait to meet you in August. Love, Baby Hehner.”
The couple’s bundle of joy is expected to arrive in August.