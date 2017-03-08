Pregnant Jamie Otis Hits 15 Week Mark: ‘I Am Having a Healthier Pregnancy This Time’ 

Having experienced the pain of losing a child during pregnancy before, one would understand if expectant Married at First Sight star Jamie Otis would be nervous this time around.

But the 30-year-old mom-to-be said she hasn’t “been overly worried with this pregnancy.”

In an Instagram post celebrating her 15 week mark posted Tuesday, Otis explained the differences she’s feeling now.

“I think [because] it has been completely different than my first, I’ve felt confident this baby will grow safe and sound inside me,” Otis wrote, captioning a photo showing off her baby bump. “I haven’t had any spotting, bleeding or clots, so I’ve felt like I am having a healthier pregnancy this time.”

That said, she’s still felt some anxiousness — especially when she started cramping on Monday. “I began the slightest cramping and they’ve lasted two full days now,” she said. “They’re really mild cramps so I’m sure it’s nothing (my doctor says baby and I are absolutely fine), but for whatever reason I’ve been really nervous.”

Otis and husband Doug Hehner made headlines when they revealed the tragedy they suffered with the loss of their first child, Johnathan, four months into the pregnancy.

She said she won’t truly feel relief from the stress until she passes the the same timeframe in which she lost her son. “We lost our angel Johnathan at 17 weeks, 1 day,” she said. “I just want to get past 17 weeks and feel this baby move. I want to know our sweet baby is safe, healthy, and happy growing inside me.”

” Being pregnant is one one of the most joyous experiences, but it’s also one of the scariest,” she added — hashtagging the post “#growbabygrow #babyhehner #prayingforhealthybaby #marriedlife.”

During a visit to PEOPLE Now on Feb. 8, Otis and Hehner discussed their decision to try for another baby so soon after loss. (The couple learned they were expecting on Dec. 20 — baby Johnathan’s original due date.)

According to Hehner, the outpouring of kindness he and his wife felt from their family actually gave them the strength to try again.

“You have to remember that family is everything and you’re not alone going through anything,” he said. “It’s okay to just lean on somebody else and to just become a family — become a unit. The spirits were high still and Jamie and I went right back at it. I’m always up for practicing to have babies. Right back in!”

And though Hehner says the threat of another loss is “always in the back of your head,” he’s “just so happy” for their new baby.

“You just can’t imagine the emotion,” he explained. “It’s joy, it’s happiness, it’s sadness … I’m happy with how it happened the way it did. I think we’re stronger for it.”

Otis agreed. While she and Hehner’s decision to try again came quickly, she understands that not every couple may be ready to start the journey over again.

“I think for some women, it takes longer for them, ” she said. “Everyone handles it differently.”