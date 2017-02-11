Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Bible Verses After Daughter Returns from Hospital: ‘Be Joyful Always’

Jamie Lynn Spears had the scare of her life when her 8-year-old daughter Maddie was involved in an ATV accident that sent her to the hospital in critical condition. But one day after Maddie was released from her 5-day long stay, the 25-year-old mother and singer is turning to the Bible for strength.

On Saturday, Spears shared a photo of a page of a daily bible verse book, quoting four passages from scripture: 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18, Romans 12:12, Ephesians 1:7-8 and Psalm 143:8.

The first paragraph of the book had some especially poignant advice for Spears, and her sharing it likely shows how she’s handled these tough times.

“Be joyful always; pray continually,” it reads. “The way to rejoice at all times is to find moment-by-moment pleasure in your relationship with Me — the Lover of your soul. This relationship is so full of comfort and encouragement that it’s possible to be joyful in hope even when you’re in the midst of adversity.”

The verses also talked about the importance of “giving thanks in all circumstances.”

On Sunday, Maddie was driving an ATV on a relative’s property in Kentwood, Louisiana, within view of Spears and her husband Jamie Watson when she took a hard right to avoid running over a nearby drainage ditch, causing the vehicle to enter the pond, according to a police report obtained by PEOPLE.

Spears, Watson and other family members dove in and attempted to rescue Maddie “to no avail” because she was trapped and secured by the seatbelt and the ATV’s safety netting, according to the report. Paramedics arrived “within two minutes” and “assisted in freeing the child from the cold waters,” according to the report.

Maddie was taken to University Medical Center New Orleans and the Children’s Hospital in New Orleans. There, the country singer’s daughter regained consciousness mid-day Tuesday. PEOPLE was told in an exclusive statement provided by a Spears family rep that “it appears she has not suffered any neurological consequences from the accident.”

Spears announced she was pregnant with Maddie in 2007, at the age of 16. She and ex Casey Aldridge — who was also with his daughter in the hospital this week —welcomed Maddie in June of 2008 before splitting in 2010.

“Doctors say she is on the way to a full recovery,” the hospital told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement via the Spears family rep on Friday. “The family has appreciated the thousands of people who have been praying for her recovery. They are touched by the outpouring of support they have received during this difficult time.”