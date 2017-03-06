Jamie Lynn Spears Reflects on ‘Living a Mother’s Worst Nightmare’ One Month After Daughter’s Accident

Jamie Lynn Spears has plenty to celebrate.

The singer-songwriter is continuing to express her gratitude that just one month after daughter Maddie Briann was involved in a tragic ATV accident that left her unconscious for two days, her little girl has fully recovered.

Spears, 25, shared a photo of Maddie, smiling while holding her baby cousin at her baptism on Sunday. “A month ago, at this time, I was living a mothers/anyone’s worst nightmare happening right infront of my eyes, helplessly,” she captioned the photo.

“Fastforward- today, we were able to celebrate the baptism of our sweet Kylie Blair,” Spears added.

She continued, “I’m not one to preach, but we were shown God’s grace, and we still feel undeserving of His mercy. I’ll never stop thanking each of you for your prayers, because we recognize the miracle it created.”

“We are beyond blessed, and we will NEVER forget y’all, and God’s unbelievable mercy.”

Maddie, 8½, accidentally drove an ATV into a pond on Spears and stepdad Jamie Watson‘s Kentwood, Louisiana, property on Feb. 5.

The ATV flipped over, and the country artist’s daughter was submerged for several minutes as Spears and others attempted to free her from the vehicle’s safety netting and seat belt.

She was subsequently airlifted to Children’s Hospital in New Orleans, where she remained unconscious for two days. Maddie – whose father is Spears’ ex Casey Aldridge – ultimately woke up, and was released from care on Feb. 10.

Last week, Spears revealed on Instagram that her daughter had “fully recovered” and “returned to her normal activities.” Even before then, Maddie had returned to sports, playing basketball with her team on Feb. 21.