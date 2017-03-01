Three generations of Spears women posed for an Ash Wednesday selfie – marking nearly three weeks since Jamie Lynn Spears‘ daughter Maddie was released from the hospital following a tragic ATV accident that left her unconscious for two days.

Jamie Lynn, her mother Lynne Spears, and Maddie all smiled with ashes on their foreheads for the photo. The 25-year-old captioned the image, “#AshWednesday #Godisgood,” adding a praying hands emoji.

Maddie, 8½, accidentally drove an ATV into a pond on Jamie Lynn and stepdad Jamie Watson‘s Kentwood, Louisiana, property on Feb. 5.

The ATV flipped over, and the country artist’s daughter was submerged for several minutes as Jamie Lynn and others attempted to free her from the vehicle’s safety netting and seat belt.

She was subsequently airlifted to Children’s Hospital in New Orleans, where she remained unconscious for two days. Maddie – whose father is Jamie Lynn’s ex Casey Aldridge – ultimately woke up, and was released from care on Feb. 10.

“When she woke up, they said that it was obvious that she recognized them all,” a friend of Aldridge previously told PEOPLE. “Everybody was crying because it was such a miracle.”

Last week, Jamie Lynn revealed on Instagram that her daughter had “fully recovered” and “returned to her normal activities.” Even before then, Maddie had returned to sports, playing basketball with her team on Feb. 21.