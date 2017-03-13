Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter Maddie, 8, on Red Carpet at Planet Hollywood a Month After Scary ATV Accident

Live from the happiest place on Earth, it’s the Spears family — including Maddie Briann!

The 8½-year-old daughter of Jamie Lynn Spears was all smiles Monday during an outing at Planet Hollywood in Disney Springs, Orlando, Florida. The little girl posed with photos with her mom, aunt Britney Spears (a former Mousketeer!), grandmother Lynne Spears, and her cousins Jayden James, 10, Sean Preston, 11, and Lexie, 5½.

The group sported matching T-shirts with their names emblazoned across — a Walt Disney World tradition for families! — as Maddie made her first red-carpet appearance since her February ATV accident.

Spears told PEOPLE that her daughter is doing “great!” as the family posed with Planet Hollywood founder Robert Earl ahead of their lunch at the restaurant.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED VIDEO: Jamie Lynn Spears Reflects on “Living a Mother’s Worst Nightmare” One Month After Daughter’s Accident

Maddie has fully recovered from the Feb. 5 incident, which saw her accidentally flip an ATV into a pond on her mother and stepfather Jamie Watson‘s Kentwood, Louisiana, property and become submerged under water for several minutes.

Aid arrived quickly and freed the little girl from the safety netting and seat belt after Spears, Watson and others were unable to. Maddie woke up, and was released from the hospital five days later.

“A month ago, at this time, I was living a mothers/anyone’s worst nightmare happening right infront of my eyes, helplessly,” Spears captioned a March 6 photo of Maddie holding her baby cousin. “Fastforward- today, we were able to celebrate the baptism of our sweet Kylie Blair.”

FROM COINAGE: See Where 6 Stars Were Before They Were Famous

“I’m not one to preach, but we were shown God’s grace, and we still feel undeserving of His mercy. I’ll never stop thanking each of you for your prayers, because we recognize the miracle it created,” she continued in the caption.

“We are beyond blessed, and we will NEVER forget y’all, and God’s unbelievable mercy.”