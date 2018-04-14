Jamie Lynn Spears Feels 'Complete' Watching Daughter Maddie 'Fall in Love' with New Baby Girl

Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughters are already getting along!

It’s only been three days since the actress and singer welcomed her second child (and first with husband Jamie Watson), daughter Ivey Joan, but so far her 9½-year-old daughter Maddie Briann seems to be embracing her new role as a big sister.

“Maddie was the first one to meet her after she was born,” Spears, 27, exclusively tells PEOPLE, adding that her new baby “was so peaceful the moment her sister held her.”

The new mom went on to explain how much it meant to watch her elder daughter hold her newborn sister.

“I have never felt more complete in my life,” she says.

Spears adds, “It’s pure joy watching my girls fall in love.”

Ivey was born Wednesday, April 11 in Covington, Louisiana, weighing 7 lbs., 8 oz. and measuring 19½ inches in length.

After the happy day, Spears told PEOPLE she and her husband were “beyond excited to welcome this beautiful baby girl to our family!”

Describing how the couple came up with Ivey’s name, Spears added, “Her middle name, Joan, is to honor my Aunt Sandra, who passed away 10 years ago from ovarian cancer. She was the most graceful woman I’ve ever known.”

The star first announced the happy news that she and Watson were expecting a child in December.

“Looks like we are starting off 2018 with another big milestone … sooo happy to announce that Maddie is FINALLY going to be a big sister,” the star captioned the reveal. “2017 was filled with some of the biggest challenges of my life, as well as some of the biggest blessings, so I made a choice to lay low this year to focus on truly becoming my best self as a person and as an artist.”

She continued, “During that time, I continued working on my music and telling my story, which has created some of my most honest work and I [CAN’T] wait to share that with you all very soon. 2018 is going to be filled with many milestones both personally and professionally.”

“I appreciate each of you for your patience and support through I[it] all. 2018 has a lot coming, so GET READY … #12DaysofJLS.”

In 2017, Maddie was involved in an ATV accident on Super Bowl Sunday. The vehicle she was riding flipped over into a pond on Watson and Spears’ Louisiana property, and Maddie was submerged under water for several minutes.

Help arrived quickly and freed the little girl from the seat belt and safety netting after Spears, Watson and others could not. Maddie woke up, and was able to return home from the hospital less than a week later.

Family members, including aunt Britney, asked for prayers over social media and elsewhere following the incident — and Maddie was soon able to make a full recovery, celebrating her birthday at a pool party four months later alongside some very special guests.

“My baby is 9 years old today, and more then ever we realize how precious every day is. So, we have to thank these 2 HEROS 🙏🏻 John and Victoria are the first responders, who literally saved Maddie’s life, and they were able to celebrate her another year of her life with us this past weekend!” Spears captioned a June photo of the two with the birthday girl.