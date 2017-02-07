Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter Maddie, 8, ‘Is Awake and Talking’ After Nearly Drowning

Jamie Lynn Spears‘ daughter Maddie is on the mend.

“With her father, mother and stepfather by her side, Maddie regained consciousness mid-day Tuesday, February 7,” her hospital tells PEOPLE in a statement provided by a Spears family rep. “The 8-year-old daughter of entertainer Jamie Lynn Spears was involved in an ATV accident at a family home Sunday in Kentwood, La. Paramedics resuscitated her and she was airlifted to a local hospital. She is aware of her surroundings and recognizes those family members who have kept a round-the-clock vigil since the accident.”

The statement continues: “Doctors were able to remove the ventilator today and she is awake and talking. Maddie continues to receive oxygen and is being monitored closely but it appears that she has not suffered any neurological consequences from the accident.”

On Sunday, Maddie was driving an ATV within view of Spears, 25, and her husband Jamie Watson when she took a hard right to avoid running over a nearby drainage ditch, causing the vehicle to “enter the pond” on her parents’ property, reads a police report obtained by PEOPLE Monday.

“The ATV and child were instantly submerged in the water right before their eyes. Within seconds the child’s mother, stepfather and other family members reached the pond, dove in and attempted to rescue the child to no avail,” the report said. “The child was trapped and secured by the seatbelt and the ATV’s safety netting. Within two minutes, Acadian Ambulance Services arrived and assisted in freeing the child from the cold waters.”

Following the accident, Spears’ family asked friends and fans for support, with older sister Britney Spears tweeting: “Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece” on Monday.

Spears announced she was pregnant with Maddie in 2007, at the age of 16. She and ex Casey Aldridge welcomed their daughter in June of 2008 before splitting in 2010. Following her baby news, the former Zooey 101 star left Hollywood to raise her daughter in her native Lousiana.

“She’s got such a sweet little heart,” Spears told PEOPLE of her daughter last summer. “I feel like I’ve raised her with a lot of honesty, but I’ve also raised her with a lot of love. She’s a very happy, content little girl, and there’s nothing more a parent could ask for. That’s my most proud accomplishment out of anything and always will be.”