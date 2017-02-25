Jamie Lynn Spears Says Daughter Maddie Has ‘Fully Recovered’ and ‘Returned to Her Normal Activites’ After ATV Accident

Maddie has a clean bill of health!

The 8½-year-old only child of Jamie Lynn Spears has made a full recovery following her early February ATV accident, Spears shared on Twitter Saturday.

“Blessed to say my daughter has fully recovered & returned to her normal activities,” wrote the singer, 25, adding a praying-hands emoji.

“It’s my first day back to work,” she added. “Love y’all #Godisgood.”

Maddie, whose father is Spears’ ex Casey Aldridge, had been making progress toward a full recovery since Feb. 5, when she accidentally drove an ATV into a pond on Spears and stepdad Jamie Watson‘s Kentwood, Louisiana, property.

The ATV flipped over, and country artist’s daughter was submerged for several minutes as Spears and others attempted to free her from the vehicle’s safety netting and seat belt. Maddie was airlifted to Children’s Hospital in New Orleans, regaining consciousness two days later and returning home Feb. 10.

“When she woke up, they said that it was obvious that she recognized them all,” a friend of Aldridge previously told PEOPLE. “Everybody was crying because it was such a miracle.”

Sources close to Maddie, including grandfather Jamie Spears and aunt Britney Spears, spoke out asking for prayers for the little girl, who ended up showing no signs of neurological damage and even returned to playing basketball Tuesday.

“1st Basketball practice today #Godisgood,” Spears wrote to accompany a clip of Maddie tearing it up on the court.