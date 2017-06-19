Jamie Lynn Spears Thanks First Responders as Daughter Maddie Celebrates 9th Birthday Four Months After ATV Accident

Maddie Briann is 9!

The daughter of Jamie Lynn Spears turns one year older on Monday, but marked the occasion on Saturday with family and friends at an LSU-themed pool party.

Complete with number “9” balloons and huge letters spelling out “HAPPY BIRTHDAY” and “MADDIE,” the Louisiana-infused bash also included a two-tier white, purple and yellow cake topped with a sparkler candle for the birthday girl.

“Today was the PERFECT day for a PARTY💜💛 ,” Spears, 26, wrote on Instagram to accompany a photo gallery of the summery festivities. “Thanks to everyone for coming out, and celebrating with our baby girl💜💛.”

Maddie’s 9th birthday comes four and a half months after she was involved in an ATV accident on Super Bowl Sunday, in which the vehicle she was riding flipped over into a pond on Spears and stepfather Jamie Watson‘s Kentwood, Louisiana, property. Maddie was subsequently submerged under water for several minutes.

Help arrived quickly and freed the little girl from the seat belt and safety netting after Spears, Watson and others could not. Maddie woke up, and was able to return home from the hospital five days later.

That help included two very special guests at Saturday’s bash, whom Spears used Instagram to personally thank for saving her daughter’s life.

“My baby is 9 years old today, and more then ever we realize how precious every day is. So, we have to thank these 2 HEROS 🙏🏻 John and Victoria are the first responders, who literally saved Maddie’s life, and they were able to celebrate her another year of her life with us this past weekend!” she captioned a separate photo of the two with the birthday girl.

“Thank God for these amazing people, and thank you God for your amazing grace,” Spears added. “We are so blessed today, and everyday with this little angel! HAPPY BIRTHDAY MADDIE💛💜.”

Since the accident, Spears has been sharing updates on her daughter’s health. Two weeks later, Maddie was back to playing basketball. And in March, the brave little girl even accompanied her family — including aunt Britney Spears — to Planet Hollywood in Orlando, Florida.

“A month ago, at this time, I was living a mothers/anyone’s worst nightmare happening right in front of my eyes, helplessly,” Spears captioned an early March photo of Maddie holding her baby cousin. “Fastforward- today, we were able to celebrate the baptism of our sweet Kylie Blair.”