Jamie Lynn Spears Honors 'Miracle Anniversary' of Her Daughter Surviving Horrific ATV Accident

One year following Maddie Briann‘s near-death accident, Jamie Lynn Spears is celebrating the fact that she survived.

On Feb. 5, 2017, the actress and singer’s daughter flipped her ATV into a pond and nearly drowned on Spears and stepdad Jamie Watson‘s Kentwood, Louisiana, property.

Commemorating the “miracle anniversary,” the 26-year-old — who’s expecting her second child and first with husband Watson — shared a throwback black-and-white snap of her and her daughter, now 9½, in the hospital.

“1 year Miracle Anniversary,” she wrote. “THANK YALL for your prayers during that time, and THANK YOU GOD for my beautiful family.”

After Maddie’s ATV flipped over, the country artist’s daughter was submerged for several minutes as Spears and others attempted to free her from the vehicle’s safety netting and seat belt.

Maddie was subsequently airlifted to Children’s Hospital in New Orleans, where she remained unconscious for two days. Maddie – whose father is Spears’ ex Casey Aldridge – ultimately woke up, and was released from care on Feb. 10.

Spears later revealed that her daughter had “fully recovered” and even returned to playing sports.

In December, while reflecting on the difficult year, Spears shared an image of the two paramedics responsible for saving her daughter’s life.

“The hardest milestone me and my family have ever faced was almost losing our beautiful Maddie, but thanks to God and the two angels in this picture we were able to celebrate Maddie turning 9 years old all together,” Spears wrote in the caption. “This milestone became a true miracle, and we are forever grateful for that. #12DaysOfJLS.”

The two paramedics attended Maddie’s 9th birthday party in June, with Spears thanking them in an Instagram post at the time.

“My baby is 9 years old today, and more than ever we realize how precious every day is. So, we have to thank these 2 HEROS 🙏🏻 John and Victoria are the first responders, who literally saved Maddie’s life, and they were able to celebrate her another year of her life with us this past weekend!” she captioned the original snap of the two with the birthday girl.

“Thank God for these amazing people, and thank you God for your amazing grace,” Spears added. “We are so blessed today, and every day with this little angel! HAPPY BIRTHDAY MADDIE💛💜.”