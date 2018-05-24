Jamie Lynn Spears Is 'Hoping' Her Daughters Have Same 'Special' Bond She Shares with Britney

Sister act!

Jamie Lynn Spears was excited to add another daughter to her family because of her relationship with her own sister Britney.

Already mom to 9½-year-old daughter Maddie Briann from a previous relationship, the country singer-songwriter and husband Jamie Watson welcomed their baby girl, Ivey Joan, on April 11. And she looks forward to watching her girls grow up together.

“Me and my sister are 10 years apart, and Maddie and Ivey are 10 years apart, so I’m hoping they have the same kind of relationship where it was like a second mom, almost,” Jamie Lynn, 27, says of Britney, who will turn 37 this year. “It’s gonna be a special relationship. Sisters are something special — especially when there’s that age gap there.”

Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty

Soon after Jamie Lynn welcomed Ivey, Britney shared a heartfelt congratulatory note on social media.

“I could not be more excited to welcome baby Ivey to this world. Congrats to @jamielynnspears and the whole family – I love you all so much!!!” the proud aunt — who is mom to sons Sean Preston, 12, and Jayden James, 11 — wrote on Twitter.

Jamie Lynn Spears at home with husband Jamie Watson and daughters Maddie and Ivey Studio Tran Photography

Jamie Lynn says Maddie has been a big help in adjusting to her newly expanded family of four.

“She’s picking it up a lot easier: It’s not like I’m dealing with a 5-year-old; I’m dealing with an almost-10-year-old who really wants to nurture and love her little sister and really grasp that,” says Jamie Lynn.

Maddie has also been a source of support with baby Ivey. “It’s definitely a big help, having one who’s a little older,” Jamie Lynn adds. “I can say, ‘Let me grab the clothes out of the dryer.’ And she can sit there with her for a second.”