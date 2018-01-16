Jamie-Lynn Sigler Welcomes Son Jack Adam

Jamie-Lynn Sigler is officially a mother of two!

The Sopranos alum, 36, and her pro baseball player husband Cutter Dykstra welcomed a baby boy named Jack Adam Dykstra, her rep confirms to PEOPLE.

The baby boy was born Monday, Jan. 15, weighing 8 lbs., 13 oz. — and as her rep tells PEOPLE, “Mother and son are both doing great!”

Sigler announced the news Tuesday via a photo gallery featuring herself and 4-year-old son Beau Kyle with the family’s new addition, writing, “He’s here. Jack Adam Dykstra we will talk about your tardiness eventually, but for now we’ve got a lot of love to give.”

Jamie-Lynn Sigler and son Jack Jamie Lynn Sigler/Instagram

“Thanks to my besties for helping me laugh and smile and to my husband for just being my rock,” added the star of Dykstra, 28, whom she wed in January 2016 in Palm Springs, California.

Jack’s middle name will resonate with those familiar with Sigler — her oldest brother Adam died suddenly in 2014 after slipping into a coma following a massive brain hemorrhage.

Beau and Jack Dykstra Jamie Lynn Sigler/Instagram

Sigler first announced she was expecting a second child in June, and later revealed the baby’s sex in July.

“This is the actual pic I sent my husband this past Mother’s Day while lying on the bathroom floor,” the actress candidly captioned an Instagram photo of herself next to five positive pregnancy tests.

“I had just returned from Israel, was jet lagged, and didn’t believe my eyes. So had to obviously be @Clearblue 5x over sure,” she wrote alongside a photo of her with the stack of tests. “We are SO excited to announce the #ClearblueConfirmed arrival of another little one in just a few short months.”

Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Cutter Dykstra and son Beau Jamie-Lynn Sigler/Instagram

Sigler opened up to PEOPLE in June about the challenges of parenthood, saying that it’s been helpful for her to discuss the ups and downs with other moms.

“The thing that helps me most is just talking to my girlfriends about it,” she said. “I think being really open and honest about what you’re dealing with [is important.] I don’t try to pretend that I’m doing it perfect and that things are all smooth and wonderful.”

She added, “It’s tough, especially with a toddler. But I want him to be strong-minded and I want him to be the way he is, but there’s definitely moments where I feel like I have no idea what I’m doing a lot of the time.”