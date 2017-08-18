Jamie-Lynn Sigler Reveals How She Changed Her Diet for Her Son: He ‘Was Always Looking at My Plate’

Jamie-Lynn Sigler admits she didn’t have the best eating habits growing up.

In the current issue of PEOPLE, the Entourage and Sopranos star opens up about how, as a mom, she had to go against the grain of her own childhood palate for the sake of her son Beau Kyle, 4 this month.

“I would drink a lot of soda and eat sugary things,” explains Sigler, 36. “Vegetables and fruits were never things I reached for.”

But about a year after welcoming Beau with husband Cutter Dykstra in August 2013, the actress realized her son was looking to her for guidance on how to model his own food choices.

He “was always looking at my plate to see what I was eating, so I made a conscious effort to change,” Sigler tells PEOPLE.

The star — who announced last month she’s expecting a second son — says Beau likes to help, so she found something they could make together: smoothies.

“I just hold the blender and he throws the ingredients in,” says Sigler. “Beau feels so involved and has a nutrient-dense, filling meal before he goes to school — and I have some of it too!”

