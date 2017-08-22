Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Scott Wolf and More Celebs Share What Their Kids Are Currently Loving

JAIME CAMIL WITH WIFE HEIDI BALVANERA AND ELENA & JAIME III

Jaime Camil is the first to admit he's not a talented painter. "Whenever Elena asked, 'Daddy, can you paint a horse?' I'd say, 'I'm sorry, my love. I cannot even do a tic-tac-toe straight, so ask Mommy,' " says the Jane the Virgin star, 44. "One day Elena came back with this beautifully painted horse, and I said, 'Heidi! You're really good at this!' "

Painting runs in Balvanera's family, but it was not until a year ago that she decided to perfect her skills and get the whole family involved. Elena, 5, "gets a little frustrated because she likes to be thorough with her work," while 2-year-old "Jaimito is like a wrecking ball, just throwing paint all over the paper," says Camil.

But "there are no rules when it comes to art," says Balvanera, 38, "so I love that they have fun and that they express themselves."