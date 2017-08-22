Exclusive
Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Scott Wolf and More Celebs Share What Their Kids Are Currently Loving
“The kids get so giddy to run out there and pick stuff that we’re going to have for dinner,” Scott Wolf tells PEOPLE of his home garden
JAIME CAMIL WITH WIFE HEIDI BALVANERA AND ELENA & JAIME III
Jaime Camil is the first to admit he's not a talented painter. "Whenever Elena asked, 'Daddy, can you paint a horse?' I'd say, 'I'm sorry, my love. I cannot even do a tic-tac-toe straight, so ask Mommy,' " says the Jane the Virgin star, 44. "One day Elena came back with this beautifully painted horse, and I said, 'Heidi! You're really good at this!' "
Painting runs in Balvanera's family, but it was not until a year ago that she decided to perfect her skills and get the whole family involved. Elena, 5, "gets a little frustrated because she likes to be thorough with her work," while 2-year-old "Jaimito is like a wrecking ball, just throwing paint all over the paper," says Camil.
But "there are no rules when it comes to art," says Balvanera, 38, "so I love that they have fun and that they express themselves."
MELISSA JOAN HART WITH TUCKER, MASON & BRAYDON
Melissa Joan Hart and her husband, Mark Wilkerson, make reading a priority at their summer home in Lake Tahoe, Nev. Mason, 11, "is a great reader" who especially loves historical and animal books, says Hart, 41.
Sometimes she invites local teens to come over and read with Braydon, 9, because "he has been slow to embrace books and won't read with me," says the former Melissa & Joey star.
She's even found a way to get Tucker, who'll turn 5 in September, to look at reading as a treat: "If he's good during the day, then he gets 10 books read to him at night. Every time he does something bad, he gets a book taken away. It goes from 10 books to four books very quickly!"
SCOTT WOLF WITH WIFE KELLEY AND JACKSON, MILLER & LUCY
Scott Wolf's wife, Kelley, built an enclosed garden house in the backyard of their Park City, Utah, home last year to keep wildlife from nibbling on their salad ingredients. But now "Wolf Garden" has become a place for daily family fun for Wolf, 49, Real World star Kelley, 40, sons Jackson, 8, and Miller, 4, and daughter Lucy (a.k.a. Lu), 3.
"The kids get so giddy to run out there and pick stuff that we're going to have for dinner," says the Night Shift actor, who planted peas, radishes, tomatoes and strawberries with his kids. "I want them to have an appreciation for the fact that food doesn't start at the supermarket."
Lu is still getting the hang of that. "Where does strawberry milk come from?" Wolf asks his daughter. "From strawberry ice cream!" she exclaims.
JAMIE-LYNN SIGLER & BEAU
Jamie-Lynn Sigler admits she didn't have the best eating habits growing up. "I would drink a lot of soda and eat sugary things. Vegetables and fruits were never things I reached for," says the Entourage and Sopranos star, 36.
But about a year after welcoming son Beau with husband Cutter Dykstra, 28, in August 2013, the actress realized her son "was always looking at my plate to see what I was eating, so I made a conscious effort to change."
Sigler says 4-year-old Beau likes to help, so she found something they could make together — smoothies. "I just hold the blender and he throws the ingredients in," says Sigler, who announced last month she's expecting a second boy. "Beau feels so involved and has a nutrient-dense, filling meal before he goes to school — and I have some of it too!"
GARCELLE BEAUVAIS WITH JAID & JAX
Growing up in Haiti and then Massachusetts, Garcelle Beauvais never learned to swim. "My mom was so paranoid that we'd drown that we stayed away from the water, which is crazy, because it should be the other way around!" says the Spider-Man: Homecoming actress, 50.
So when her twins, Jaid and Jax, 9, with ex-husband Michael Nilon, were 2 years old, Beauvais took swimming lessons alongside them. "There were a lot of other kids, and they were like, 'Why is that grown-up taking a class?'" she says.
But now pool time has become bonding time at their Los Angeles home. "We just try to be outside a lot," she says. "I think it's important for kids to connect with nature." They can even catch lizards, she says, "as long as they don't bring them in the house!"
