Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Cutter Dykstra Expecting Second Child

She’s a girl with a kid — and now with one more on the way!

Jamie-Lynn Sigler and her pro baseball player husband, Cutter Dykstra, are expecting their second child, the actress announced Tuesday on Instagram.

“This is the actual pic I sent my husband this past Mother’s Day while lying on the bathroom floor. I had just returned from Israel, was jet lagged, and didn’t believe my eyes. So had to obviously be @Clearblue 5x over sure. We are SO excited to announce the #ClearblueConfirmed arrival of another little one in just a few short months,” she wrote alongside a photo of her with a stack of pregnancy tests.

The Sopranos alum showed off her growing baby bump Monday night at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles at The 24 Hour Musicals’ one-night-only performance.

The couple — who are already doting parents to 3-year-old son Beau Kyle — wed in January 2016 in Palm Springs. At the time, Sigler opened up to PEOPLE exclusively about her battle with multiple sclerosis, which she was diagnosed with at 20 years old.

The actress, 36, credited Dykstra, 28, and Beau for giving her courage and support in her daily battle.

“I’m at a point in my life with my son, with my new marriage, it’s a new me,” she said. “I don’t want to hold a secret where it feels like I have something to be ashamed of or have something to hide. It’s part of me, but it’s not who I am.”

Sigler also said she hoped to expand her family one day. “I’ve got my brain and my heart and I’ve prepared myself for everything that could happen,” she said.

“I’ve got an amazing husband, the best son, and I hope that we can make more babies and just keep having fun. I’m the luckiest girl in the world.”