Jamie-Lynn Sigler‘s son Beau is getting a baby brother.

The actress and her husband, Washington Nationals player Cutter Dykstra, employed Beau’s help in breaking the news that they’re expecting another baby boy with an Instagram video on Friday.

Beau, 4 next month, was at bat as Dad sent a ball sailing his way – in slow motion. After the baseball star in training connected with the ball, it burst into a blue powder and Dykstra couldn’t help but cheer.

“We are excited to announce, it’s a……,” teased Sigler, 36, of the clip, which was cheekily soundtracked with Eiffel 65’s ’90s classic “I’m Blue.”

Sigler announced her second pregnancy earlier this month, also on social media. She and Dykstra, 28, were married in January 2016 in Palm Springs – three years after they got engaged in 2013, the same year Beau was born.

Earlier this year, Sigler opened up to PEOPLE about the ups and downs of parenthood, and revealed that open lines of communication with other moms have been helpful.

“The thing that helps me most is just talking to my girlfriends about it,” Sigler said. “I think being really open and honest about what you’re dealing with [is important.] I don’t try to pretend that I’m doing it perfect and that things are all smooth and wonderful.”

She added, “It’s tough, especially with a toddler. But I want him to be strong-minded and I want him to be the way he is, but there’s definitely moments where I feel like I have no idea what I’m doing a lot of the time.”