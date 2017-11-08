Jamie-Lynn Sigler is extremely close to being a mom of two.

The Sopranos alum shared a new photo to Instagram Tuesday, showing off her growing baby bump under a long fitted gray dress.

“We’re getting there … ” she captioned the bathroom mirror selfie.

Sigler, 36, and husband Cutter Dykstra are currently expecting their second child — another boy. Their son Beau Kyle is 4.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Bye bye Maui. 😘 A post shared by Jamie Lynn Sigler (@jamielynnsigler) on Aug 27, 2017 at 11:04pm PDT

Hi. We live here now. A post shared by Jamie Lynn Sigler (@jamielynnsigler) on Aug 22, 2017 at 6:26pm PDT

RELATED VIDEO: Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Cutter Dykstra Expecting Second Child



Sigler announced her pregnancy on social media in July, posting a snap of herself alongside five positive pregnancy tests and writing, “This is the actual pic I sent my husband this past Mother’s Day while lying on the bathroom floor. I had just returned from Israel, was jet lagged, and didn’t believe my eyes.”

“So had to obviously be 5x over sure,” she added. “We are SO excited to announce the arrival of another little one in just a few short months.”

The actress and her baseball-player husband, 28, took Beau on a Hawaiian vacation in August, with Sigler — who announced later in July that baby No. 2 would be another boy — showing off her growing bump in a bikini.

This is the actual pic I sent my husband this past Mother's Day while lying on the bathroom floor. I had just returned from Israel, was jet lagged, and didn't believe my eyes. So had to obviously be 5x over sure. We are SO excited to announce the arrival of another little one in just a few short months 😁👼🏼❤ A post shared by Jamie Lynn Sigler (@jamielynnsigler) on Jul 18, 2017 at 9:30am PDT

We're getting there…. A post shared by Jamie Lynn Sigler (@jamielynnsigler) on Nov 7, 2017 at 3:01pm PST

FROM PEN: Today‘s Savannah Guthrie Was Very Superstitious About Her Pregnancy: “I Didn’t Want to Jinx It”



RELATED: A Swing and a Hit: Jamie Lynn-Sigler’s Son Helps Reveal Sex of Baby on the Way

Earlier this year, Sigler opened up to PEOPLE about the ups and downs of parenthood, revealing that open lines of communication with other moms have been helpful.

“The thing that helps me most is just talking to my girlfriends about it,” she said. “I think being really open and honest about what you’re dealing with [is important.] I don’t try to pretend that I’m doing it perfect and that things are all smooth and wonderful.”

She added, “It’s tough, especially with a toddler. But I want him to be strong-minded and I want him to be the way he is, but there’s definitely moments where I feel like I have no idea what I’m doing a lot of the time.”