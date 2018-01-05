Jamie-Lynn Sigler‘s son on the way is already so loved.

The pregnant actress was showered with affection at a party thrown by some of her “best friends” Thursday night, including fellow star and close pal JoAnna Garcia Swisher.

“These gorgeous best friends of mine threw me a Sprinkle last night full of my favorite food and Ralph’s supermarket cake,” Sigler, 36, captioned a photo of herself with Garcia Swisher and two other women.

“I’m the luckiest. Also I’m still pregnant,” the mom-to-be added on the post, sharing photos of the delicious spread (including the cake that read “Baby Dykstra!”) on Instagram Stories.

Jamie-Lynn Sigler's baby shower Jamie Lynn Sigler/Instagram

Jamie-Lynn Sigler's baby shower Jamie Lynn Sigler/Instagram

Sigler’s baby boy will be her second child with Cutter Dykstra. The star and her former-MLB-player husband also share son Beau Kyle, 4.

The Sopranos alum is likely pretty close to giving birth. In early November, she shared a photo that showed off her growing baby bump under a long fitted gray dress.

“We’re getting there … ” she captioned the bathroom mirror selfie.

Sigler announced on Instagram in July that she and Dykstra, 28, would be parents for a second time, sharing the sex of their baby in a baseball-themed reveal later that month.

“We are excited to announce, it’s a … ” teased Sigler in the caption of the clip, which was cheekily soundtracked with Eiffel 65’s ’90s classic “Blue (Da Ba Dee).”