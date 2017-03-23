Jamie Lee Curtis Writing Children’s Book on Selfie Culture: I Want to Show the ‘Value in Looking Beyond the Screen’

Jamie Lee Curtis is famous for her iconic on-screen roles in everything from Halloween to My Girl, but the actress is also an accomplished children’s book author — and she’s adding another installment to her collection.

“My new book is my response to the ‘selfie’ craze that has taken over the world,” the actress, 58, said in a press release about Me, MySelfie & I: A Cautionary Tale, the 12th collaboration between Curtis and illustrator Laura Cornell.

The story follows a mom who receives her first smartphone as a birthday gift, then promptly learns to take selfies from her daughters.

The habit spirals into the mom having to document everything that happens, leaving it to her girls to remind her that taking in the present is an integral part of life.

“I hope that Me, MySelfie & I will open a dialogue about the impact of smartphone technology on families,” the Scream Queens star says.

The upcoming project will join the star’s impressive library of children’s picture books that touch on self-esteem, bravery, love, self-image, vocabulary and much more.

Curtis adds that one of her goals with the newest venture is to “provide a fun and whimsical take on our obsession with self-documentation, while also showing the value in looking beyond the screen and living in the moment.”

Me, MySelfie & I: A Cautionary Tale, from publisher Feiwel and Friends, will hit shelves in fall 2018.