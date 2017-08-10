Jamie Bell Recalls His Father’s Abandonment, Says He Would Never Walk Out On His Son

Jamie Bell knows fatherhood comes with pressure, but he’s not bowing down to it.

The Fantastic Four actor, 31, spoke to ES Magazine about how becoming a father has helped him understand why his father abandoned him and his mother before his birth.

“It’s difficult raising a child,” he said. “It’s really stressful. It requires a lot of you. You have to sacrifice your life and some people don’t want to do that. It’s not particularly noble, but I could see why the easier thing is to leave.”

Despite his new insight, Bell told the magazine he’d never walk away from his own 4-year-old son, whom he shares with ex-wife Evan Rachel Wood.

“F— no,” he said about the possibility. “You can’t be thinking, ‘I’m doing this because no one ever gave me this experience.’ The thing is not to love from a place of anger because that is potentially devastating.”

“I’m obsessed,” he continued. “Every moment I spend with him, I fall a little bit more for him. It’s almost painful.”

He revealed he and Wood maintain a good relationship for their son, whose name remains unknown to the public.

“As kids from divorced parents, we understood very quickly the importance of maintaining a good relationship,” Bell said. “I think that is also a generational thing — we learned from our elders that it’s better if you have to share a space with someone, to be able to look them in the eye.”

The actor also talked about his relationship with wife Kate Mara, 34, whom he met on the set of the 2015 film Fantastic Four.

“There was an instant connection, like we’d known one another forever,” he said. “It was obvious very quickly that we were going to get married.”