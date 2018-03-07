James Van Der Beek is about to become a dad for the fifth time, but even he is still learning the balance.

The What Would Diplo Do? show runner and star shared a photo gallery featuring himself, pregnant wife Kimberly and their third child, 4-year-old Annabel Leah, enjoying a day of fun without siblings Emilia, 2 this month, Joshua, 6 next week, and Olivia, 7.

“Trickiest thing with multiple kids is carving out one-on-one time with each of them … but it’s SO important,” wrote Van Der Beek, 40. “Had a million things I wanted to get done today, but ultimately, none it would have held a candle to watching my #3 thrive when asked something she’s rarely ever asked: What do YOU want to do?”

Mom Kimberly — who is currently expecting the couple’s fifth child — also shared a couple of snaps from the special “Yes Day” on her Instagram Stories, revealing Annabel’s requests consisted of pony rides, train rides and chocolate.

The couple revealed their exciting baby news on Instagram in late February, with Van Der Beek posting a photo of their four children placing their hands on their mama’s bare belly.

“Thrilled beyond belief to announce that we are once again adding to our family 😍,” the Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23 alum captioned the adorable shot.

“And I say ‘beyond belief’ because some people are probably wondering if we’re out of our minds,” he added. “Which we might very well be … but I couldn’t be more excited. Or grateful. Or in awe of @vanderkimberly 🙌🏻 ❤❤❤❤❤”

Annabel made it pretty simple for her parents after her January 2014 arrival. In February 2015, Van Der Beek admitted to PEOPLE she was the couple’s “easiest baby” so far.

“Luckily, Annabel decided to take it easy on us,” he said. “I think she’s probably our easiest baby. I think she knew that we couldn’t handle any more than that.”