James Van Der Beek Shares First Photo of Daughter Emilia on Her First Birthday

James Van Der Beek‘s daughter Emilia has made her social media debut!

The proud father of four shared the first-ever photo of his youngest child on Thursday to mark her first birthday. “One year ago today, I got to meet this sweet, determined, magical little soul,” Van Der Beek, 40, captioned a sweet shot of his baby girl.

“Just when I thought nobody could follow my other girls… along came Emilia. Never ceases to amaze me just how much a child can expand your heart. #OrHowIncredibleMyWifeIs #blessed #grateful,” the actor concluded.

One year ago, PEOPLE confirmed that Van Der Beek and wife Kimberly welcomed their fourth child. The couple announced the birth with a sweet Instagram post with their three previous children: Olivia, 6, Joshua, 5, and Annabel, 3.

“A year ago today I met this beautiful baby angel who today became a toddler,” Kimberly, 35, also wrote on Thursday with a different photo of Emilia. “Her zest for life, curiosity, independence, joy and determination captivate my heart everyday. Emilia, I am overjoyed to be your Mommy!! Thank you thank you for your gift of life.”