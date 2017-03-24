People

Babies

James Van Der Beek Shares First Photo of Daughter Emilia on Her First Birthday

James Van Der Beek/Instagram. Inset: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

James Van Der Beek‘s daughter Emilia has made her social media debut!

The proud father of four shared the first-ever photo of his youngest child on Thursday to mark her first birthday. “One year ago today, I got to meet this sweet, determined, magical little soul,” Van Der Beek, 40, captioned a sweet shot of his baby girl.

“Just when I thought nobody could follow my other girls… along came Emilia. Never ceases to amaze me just how much a child can expand your heart. #OrHowIncredibleMyWifeIs #blessed #grateful,” the actor concluded.

One year ago, PEOPLE confirmed that Van Der Beek and wife Kimberly welcomed their fourth child. The couple announced the birth with a sweet Instagram post with their three previous children: Olivia, 6, Joshua, 5, and Annabel, 3.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

A year ago today I met this beautiful baby angel who today became a toddler,” Kimberly, 35, also wrote on Thursday with a different photo of Emilia. “Her zest for life, curiosity, independence, joy and determination captivate my heart everyday. Emilia, I am overjoyed to be your Mommy!! Thank you thank you for your gift of life.” 