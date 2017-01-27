Happy Birthday, Annabel! James Van Der Beek Shares Sweet Snap of His Daughter After Celebrating with Purple Batman Party

James Van Der Beek‘s daughter Annabel Leah is 3!

The CSI: Cyber star took a moment Wednesday to post a photo of himself, Annabel and wife Kimberly to Instagram, wishing his adorable daughter a very happy third birthday.

In the photo, Annabel and her dad are smiling sweetly for the camera, while Kimberly hams it up by pretending to bite her little girl’s finger.

“Hook, line and sinker… Three years today,” Van Der Beek 39, captioned the shot, adding a single red heart emoji.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Hook, line and sinker… Three years today ❤️ A photo posted by James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) on Jan 25, 2017 at 7:02pm PST

Kimberly shared a photo on her own Instagram account, featuring her daughter and husband — along with a sweet message for her third birthday.

“Happy 3rd birthday Annabel! You were the most peaceful birth three years ago today,” the mother of four writes. “Since then you have blossomed into a loving, nurturing angel with a heart of gold, rainbow wings, soaring off into the sky as high as you could possibly fly.”

“I’ve never seen anybody double down on a character like you do, be as wild as you are and love as strongly as you do,” Kimberly continues. “You’ve captured my heart forever girlfriend. And forget this during your teens, but daddy would do ANYTHING for you.”

God Daddy Uncle Hal @hal_ozsan setting up Annabel his present. Pink teepee with lights inside, of course. Hal you're the best! A photo posted by Kimberly Van Der Beek (@vanderkimberly) on Jan 25, 2017 at 6:57pm PST

Only hungry for a cupcake 🎂 A photo posted by Kimberly Van Der Beek (@vanderkimberly) on Jan 26, 2017 at 5:28pm PST

And just in case touching messages from her parents weren’t enough, the family threw Annabel a “purple Batman”-themed birthday party.

” ‘Purple Batman’ b’day party (by request) for the girl who ALWAYS keeps me guessing … ” the Dawson’s Creek alum — who is also dad to daughters Emilia, 10 months, and Olivia, 6, as well as son Joshua, 4½, with Kimberly — wrote to accompany a photo of Annabel decked out in her superhero best.

“I’ve often said I don’t feel ownership over my kids — that I feel like I just lucked out in the great cosmic lottery … and this girl proves it,” adds the proud dad. “She may look like me … but she is all her. #AndICouldntLoveHerMore.”