Soon-to-Be Father of Five James Van Der Beek Says There's 'Plenty of Room for One More' in Car

James Van Der Beek doesn’t quite have a full car — yet!

On Wednesday, the What Would Diplo Do? show runner and star (who’s expecting his fifth child with wife Kimberly) posted a cute photo of all four of the couple’s kids — Emilia, 2, Annabel Leah, 4, Joshua, 6, and Olivia, 7½ — hanging out in the backseat of the family van.

“Plenty of room for one more … #minivan ✊🏻,” Van Der Beek, 41, captioned the shot.

The actor announced on Instagram in February that his adorable family would be expanding once more, sharing a photo of his children all placing their hands on their mama’s bare belly.

“Thrilled beyond belief to announce that we are once again adding to our family 😍,” Van Der Beek captioned the image. “And I say ‘beyond belief’ because some people are probably wondering if we’re out of our minds. Which we might very well be … but I couldn’t be more excited. Or grateful. Or in awe of @vanderkimberly 🙌🏻”

In March, Van Der Beek opened up on social media about the “trickiest” part of being a parent of four and how he and his wife manage the task.

“Trickiest thing with multiple kids is carving out one-on-one time with each of them … but it’s SO important,” he captioned a photo gallery featuring himself, a pregnant Kimberly and Annabel.

“Had a million things I wanted to get done today, but ultimately, none it would have held a candle to watching my #3 thrive when asked something she’s rarely ever asked: What do YOU want to do?” he added.