It’s looking like carseat karaoke for James Corden — the Carpool Karaoke host is officially a father-of-three!

Corden and his wife Julia Carey welcomed a daughter on Tuesday, Dec. 12, he announced via Twitter.

“Today we welcomed a beautiful baby daughter into the world. Both she and her mother are doing great. We can’t stop smiling,” The Late Late Show host, 39, wrote. “Thank you Harry [Styles] for stepping in to host the show at 2 and a half hours notice! x x x”

PEOPLE confirmed in July that the couple — who are already parents to 6½-year-old Max and 3-year-old Carey — were expecting a third child. When the pair attended the 2017 Emmy Awards in September, Corden joked about his pregnant wife’s food cravings on the red carpet.

“I’m here with my wife and she’s five months pregnant, so [I’m] mostly just thinking of places that I can hide snacks,” Corden joked to E! News.

“That’s all I’m really doing — I walk around thinking, ‘Where can I hide snacks?’ ‘Cause she’s gonna get hungry every seven minutes,” he added. “I will face the wrath if she’s not fed. No, I found her a nice seat, so she’s okay.”

Corden hosts CBS’s The Late Late Show with James Corden, and many fans love the program’s popular segment, Carpool Karaoke.

“What’s more scary? Being a father. No question,” he told PEOPLE in 2015. “It’s just a TV show. It all pales in significance.”