He may host a hit show called The Late Late Show, but late was the last thing James Corden wanted to be on the day his daughter Charlotte was born.

In this week’s issue of PEOPLE the talk show host and Peter Rabbit star, 39, opens up about the scary day he thought he’d missed his youngest’s big entrance.

Asked about his last hair-raising experience, Corden said, “There was a moment when I thought my wife had gone into labor but I was in New York and she was in Los Angeles.”

After getting an urgent message from his wife Julia‘s nurse, Corden, already the proud dad of son Max, 6½, and daughter Carey, 3, was determined to be by her side.

“I jumped in a taxi and I booked a plane ticket on my phone on the way to the airport and I made it with about 20 minutes to spare before they’d have shut the gate,” he recalls of the nerve-wracking journey.

“Then I had five hours on the plane and I was thinking ‘If I land and our daughter’s arrived, this is going to really suck’.”

Turns out, the couple’s baby girl had no plans on arriving before her dad touched down. “Luckily everything was okay,” said Corden of having the chance to be there to welcome his third-born into the world on Dec. 12.

If there’s one thing the star loves most, it’s spending time with his kids. “My last moment of pride was sitting outside my son’s bedroom while he had a singing lesson,” he said.

“He’s going to do his school’s talent show and he was singing a song from Dear Evan Hansen. I listened to him singing it, and it made me feel unbelievably proud that he would do such a thing.”

