James Corden was back hosting The Late Late Show after welcoming his baby girl on Tuesday.

The new dad, 39, returned his CBS late-night show on Thursday after a two day break which saw singer Harry Styles and actor Bryan Cranston fill in on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

“Very unexpectedly, my wife gave birth to a beautiful baby girl. We’re over the moon. It’s been a whirlwind 48 hours. It really has,” Corden began his opening monologue.

“This all started over the weekend my wife started experiencing some sort of pain in her stomach, we checked it out. We thought it had gone away and we went into a routine check-up on Tuesday and suddenly the doctors turn to us and say, ‘Oh no this is probably happening today and this baby could arrive in the next few hours.’ ”

CBS

The 2018 Grammy Awards host added, “A complete shock, we were unprepared. It’s a really terrible thing and your wife is 8½-months pregnant and the doctor is talking to her about very serious things about giving birth and there’s really no easy way to bring up the fact that you have to tape a show that day.

“Take my word for it you can’t say that without sounding like a d—. I was like, ‘When you say how likely, like how likely?’ She said, ‘Well you just have to wait and see.’ But I was like, ‘Owen Wilson and Seal are on the way to the show, how likely?’ ‘Well, very likely,'” Corden told viewers. “So I did what I always do in my life at a time of crisis – I call Harry Styles. And God bless him for filling in for me.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

“[Harry] was incredibly nervous, and bless him he knew we were in a tight spot. He said, ‘Sure I’ll be there.’ It was an amazing thing for him to do,” the father of three explained. “And I said to him, ‘Look this works both ways man. If you ever need me, I can fill in for you at one of your concerts. You just say the word.’ And he said, ‘James that won’t be necessary.’ ”

While his newborn was born two days ago, the new parents have not decided on a name for her yet.

“But seriously we were not expecting this baby to arrive for another couple of weeks. We didn’t think this would happen and so this is absolutely true, we still haven’t chosen a name for her yet. We don’t know what we’re going to call her,” Corden said.

“After the baby was born, anyone who’s been in this situation will know, we were both crying, I was crying my eyes out, my wife’s crying her eyes out, the baby’s crying and the doctor asked about her name and I don’t know why I said it and I looked at the doctor and said, ‘We’re going to call her Beyoncé.’ My wife did not think that was funny,” he continued.

Look who’s back! pic.twitter.com/h8K3lTKhUG — ☃️ Frosty The Late Late Showman ☃️ (@latelateshow) December 14, 2017

“Especially after the nurse went to the other side of the room and started filling out her form with the name Beyoncé and I had to go over to her and say, ‘There’s only one Beyoncé.’ But we still don’t know what to call her, we’re so happy. And on top of everything else, I was finally able to experience The Late Late Show the way most of our TV audience does, which is having it on in the background while feeding a crying baby at one in the morning,” Corden said.

Concluding, “My wife would like to thank everybody who sent us so many lovely messages and kind words after the birth of our third child. We feel so blessed and so lucky ,I feel so lucky just to be here telling you about it, I really, really do. And if anyone out there is wondering what to get me for Christmas – a vasectomy would be wonderful. I think we’re done now!”

WATCH: It’s a Girl! James Corden and Wife Julia Welcome Third Child

The couple is already parents to 6½-year-old Max and 3-year-old Carey.

PEOPLE confirmed in July that the couple was expecting a third child.

While he enjoys filming the Late Late Show’s popular segment, Carpool Karaoke, Corden previously stated that his day job is nothing compared to parenthood.

“What’s more scary? Being a father. No question,” he told PEOPLE in 2015. “It’s just a TV show. It all pales in significance.”