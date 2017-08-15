James Corden and his pregnant wife Julia will need extra energy with another little one running around, so a date night to rejuvenate looks to be in order.

The couple, who are expecting their third child, had a date night in Los Angeles on Monday night. They headed to Madeo, a celebrity favorite Italian restaurant in West Hollywood.

The Late Late Show with James Corden host and his wife sported matching looks, both donning jeans with dark tops for the evening out. Julia’s growing baby bump was visible as they exited the eatery.

PEOPLE confirmed the new addition to the Corden clan in July, learning that baby No. 3 is due to arrive in December. James and Julia have two children together: daughter Carey, 2½, and son Max McCartney, 6. The couple were married in 2012.

The Carpool Karaoke host opened up about falling for his wife while discussing Hollywood’s body ideals in an interview with Rolling Stone last summer.

“I could never understand when I watch romantic comedies the notion that for some reason unattractive or heavy people don’t fall in love,” he told the magazine. “If they do, it’s in some odd, kooky, roundabout way — and it’s not.”

“It’s exactly the same,” he continued. “I met my wife; she barely owned a television and worked for Save the Children. We sat down one night and we fell in love and that was it.”

The 38-year-old is expected to host the 60th Grammy Awards Ceremony on Jan. 28, 2018. Corden hosted the 2017 Grammy Awards and the 2016 Tony Awards, for which he received much acclaim.