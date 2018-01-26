James Corden Opens Up About Newborn Daughter Charlotte: 'I Just Feel So Lovely'

James Corden has his hands full in more ways than one these days.

On top of The Late Late Show star returning as host of the Grammy Awards in New York City on Sunday, Corden is juggling his duties as a doting father of three — including 6-week-old daughter Charlotte.

“I sort of can’t bear being away from everybody,” Corden tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue of leaving his family — Charlotte, wife Julia Carey, daughter Carey, 3, and son Max, 6½ — behind while he hosts at Madison Square Garden.

“We just had a daughter and it feels a little soon to try and travel as a family. So unfortunately they will be in Los Angeles and I will be in New York,” explains the late-night host, 39.

“I think there will be a lot of FaceTiming before the show, with my wife saying, ‘Breathe, shut up, get over yourself, it’s not about you,’ ” he adds with a laugh. “She’s an incredible sort of calming presence for me.”

James Corden and wife Julia Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

Aside from his tux, Corden will be wearing his new-dad glow.

“I just feel so lovely,” he says of the family’s newest addition. “It’s such a wonderful thing to be a parent. You realize how indifferent you were before you had children.”

“People used to show you a photo and you’d go ‘Yea, that’s a kid.’ Now I go ‘Oh my God, look at that!’ ” he jokes.

James Corden and wife Julia Michael Kovac/Getty Images

The Peter Rabbit star says having a third child wasn’t always the plan. “It’s so far beyond anything that we ever thought really,” says Corden.

“I also don’t know if my wife and I would’ve gone for a third if we didn’t live in California because you don’t have any space in London,” he jokes.

But everything’s as it should be, notes Corden: “I feel so lucky that we have three healthy children. I just feel really blessed with all of it.”

CBS is broadcasting the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

