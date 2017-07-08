There’s Another Corden Baby on the Way! James and Wife Julia Are Expecting their Third Child

Looks like there’s another Corden baby on the way!

James Corden and his wife Julia are expecting their third baby, PEOPLE can confirm.

The couple’s third child is due in December. James and Julia have two children together — Max, 6, and Carey, 2. The couple got married in 2012.

British comedian Corden, host of the Late Late Show with James Corden, has struck a chord with fans Sateside thanks to his popular segment on the CBS program, Carpool Karaoke.

Related Video: Will James Corden Bring A Version Of Carpool Karaoke to the Grammys?

The 38-year-old is also expected to host the 60th Grammy Awards Ceremony this Jan. 28, 2018. Corden hosted the 2017 Grammy Awards and the 2016 Tony Awards, for which he received much acclaim.