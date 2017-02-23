Jake McLaughlin Welcomes Daughter Freya

Baby makes four kids for Jake McLaughlin!

The Quantico star and his wife Stephanie have welcomed their fourth child — and third daughter — his rep confirms to PEOPLE.

“Congrats Jake and Stephanie Mclaughlin for the new addition to your family..Freya is beautiful,” McLaughlin’s on-screen love interest Priyanka Chopra wrote Thursday on Twitter.

Congrats Jake and Stephanie Mclaughlin for the new addition to your family..Freya is beautiful. Welcome baby girl. #rowen #reagan #logan pic.twitter.com/kxbYXrV9gj — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 23, 2017

Little Freya joins big sisters Rowen and Reagan and big brother Logan.

“Welcome baby girl. #rowen #reagan #logan,” Chopra added in the sweet message, which accompanied a photo of Stephanie and the couple’s three oldest children surrounding their mom’s hospital bed to pose for a picture with the family’s newest addition.

McLaughlin, 34, married Stephanie in 2004. The actor is also known for his roles in Crash and NBC’s Believe, and starred in films like Super 8 and Safe House.