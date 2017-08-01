Picture Perfect! Pregnant Jaime Pressly Shows Off Baby Belly in a Bikini for 40th Birthday

That looks like one happy birthday girl!

On Sunday, mom-to-be Jaime Pressly took to Twitter to share a sweet photo of her growing family in honor of her 40th birthday.

Cuddling up with longtime boyfriend Hamzi Hijazi and her 10-year-old son Dezi James, Pressly writes, “Thank u to everyone for all the kind birthday wishes!! It’s been a fantastic day with my family!”

The fun photo comes weeks after the Mom star revealed to PEOPLE in June that she is pregnant with twin boys and due in the fall.

“Twins don’t run on either side of our families so we were completely shocked,” said the actress. “This wasn’t IVF or anything like that. It was just a shock, and I’m like, ‘Doctor, that’s impossible!’ ”

Thank u to everyone for all the kind birthday wishes!! It's been a fantastic day with my family! #40thbirthday pic.twitter.com/VrlIOBFXPv — Jaime Pressly (@theJaimePressly) July 31, 2017

The actress also shared the news of her pregnancy on Instagram with a photo of a herself smiling as she held up a pregnancy test.

“Big news for our family! Dezi’s going to be a big brother, times 2!” she wrote.

Pressly’s son Dezi — whom she shares with her ex Eric Calvo — is “beside himself,” Pressly told PEOPLE.

“He’s been begging Hamzi and I to give him a sibling since he was in kindergarten. He’s very patient and sweet and gentle and is going to be the best little babysitter ever. He’s constantly kissing my belly.”