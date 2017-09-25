Pregnant Jaime Pressly on Expecting Twins: Feeling 'Eight Limbs Moving Around Is Something Very Alien'

Jaime Pressly is opening up about how expecting twins is a whole different world than just being pregnant with one baby.

“I am feeling very pregnant,” Pressly told PEOPLE Saturday at the Step2 Presents 6th Annual Celebrity Red CARpet Safety Awareness Event at the Commissary at Sony Pictures Studio. “We are 34 weeks.”

On June 7, the Mom star announced she is pregnant with twin boys with her longtime boyfriend Hamzi Hijazi. The news came a decade after she had her first child, son Dezi James, with ex Eric Calvo.

“Doing it 10 years older [is] really night and day!” Pressly admits, saying she feels “10 years wiser” and describing the feeling of carrying two children compared to one, “Having eight limbs moving around is something very alien.”

“There’s a lot more discomfort than there was with one,” she adds. “I’ve had a fairly easy pregnancy considering so many women go through so much worse, so I’ve been very, very lucky.”

830 women a day die worldwide from preventable issues during pregnancy. A Healthy pregnancy can set a child up for a healthy future. Celebrate #BumpDay with @IMC_Worldwide & @WhatToExpect A post shared by Jaime Pressly (@jaimepressly) on Sep 13, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

Pressly’s pregnancy cravings have also been different this time around. “We’re going to be doing a Krispy Kreme run today,” she admits. “In this last trimester, I’ve had doughnut cravings. I’m not a sweet-tooth person, I’m a savory, and I’ve really been craving sweets, which is unusual for me.”

“I was bloated everywhere and all of a sudden went out and [it] just went straight into my belly, so I’m all belly [now],” says the star. “But I worked out … and then I had to slow down a little bit.”

When asked about how Dezi is adjusting, Pressly reveals he’s “so excited” about the idea of becoming a big brother. “He’s been begging for a sibling since kindergarten,” she says. “It’s about time!”

“It’s gonna be nice that they have a built-in buddy,” Pressly says. “Because having an only child for 10 years is proving to be a little more difficult than I thought — only because you have to constantly entertain [them] or find a play date. Whereas now with twins, it comes with a play date.”

“I wanted a girl, but boys love their mamas and I’m a tomboy anyway, so it’s kind of fitting,” adds the My Name Is Earl alum.

But she’s not spilling the beans on what she’s naming her twins. “We’re gonna wait to tell them until after,” Pressly says before teasing,”they start with Ls.”

Thank u to everyone for all the kind birthday wishes!! It's been a fantastic day with my family! #40thbirthday pic.twitter.com/VrlIOBFXPv — Jaime Pressly (@theJaimePressly) July 31, 2017

Pressly is currently starring on Mom, where the writers of the show incorporated her weight gain into a character arc about overeating.

Her character Jill miscarried last season and decided to sponsor a foster child to fill the void. However, learning that she may lose the child to its biological mother caused her to “emotionally eat,” the actress explained to EW.

Pressly will appear in seven episodes this fall before going on maternity leave. She’s expected to deliver her twin boys around Nov. 5, and will return to the sitcom in January.

Mom returns to CBS on Thursday, Nov. 2, at 9 p.m. ET.