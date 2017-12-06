Back in Black! Jaime Pressly Steps Out for Premiere 7 Weeks After Welcoming Twins

There’s no sign of sleep deprivation in Jaime Pressly‘s eyes!

The actress and new mom of twin boys was glowing at Tuesday’s Los Angeles premiere of I, Tonya, the Tonya Harding-focused black comedy starring Margot Robbie in the role of Harding and Allison Janney (Pressly’s Mom costar) as Harding’s mother.

Dressed in a long-sleeved black turtleneck sweater and knee-length glittery black skirt featuring a thigh-high slit, the 40-year-old star finished the look in pointed-toe black pumps and sparkly earrings, with her blonde locks swept into a chic updo.

Pressly’s twins Leo and Lenon — her first children with longtime boyfriend Hamzi Hijazi — were born just seven weeks ago, on Oct. 16. She is also mom to 10-year-old son Dezi James from a previous relationship.

Margot Robbie, Allison Janney and Jaime Pressly Vivien Killilea/Getty

Pressly announced her baby boys on the way exclusively through PEOPLE in June, admitting that the couple were “completely shocked” because “twins don’t run on either side” of their families.

“This wasn’t IVF or anything like that,” revealed the My Name Is Earl alum. “It was just a shock, and I’m like, ‘Doctor, that’s impossible!’ ”

That’s not to say Pressly and Hijazi weren’t overjoyed at the news, as they’d been trying “for quite a while” to conceive.

“I’ve always wanted three kids and the older I’m getting, I’m like, ‘Okay, maybe just one more would be nice,’ ” she said. “I was getting a little sad, but it was like, ‘We’ll give you two in one. You don’t have to do another pregnancy.’ ”

They’re here! Introducing our new additions, Leo and Lenon, born October 16th. #DoubleTrouble A post shared by Jaime Pressly (@jaimepressly) on Oct 23, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT

In late September, the actress told PEOPLE she was feeling “very pregnant” at 34 weeks along, and that carrying two babies felt extremely different from one — both due to the time difference and the discomfort.

“Doing it 10 years older [is] really night and day!” she said. “Having eight limbs moving around is something very alien.”

“There’s a lot more discomfort than there was with one,” Pressly added. “I’ve had a fairly easy pregnancy considering so many women go through so much worse, so I’ve been very, very lucky.”