Bachelor in Paradise's Jade Tolbert Details the Night of Her 7-Hour Labor: 'I Kept Telling Myself I Can Do This'

Tanner and Jade (Roper) Tolbert and are now the parents of a beautiful little girl, but the journey to parenthood wasn’t always easy — especially the seven hours leading up to it!

“It was last Wednesday night and I was sleeping and at 3 a.m. I woke up and my water was broken,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum told fellow castmate Ashley Iaconetti on the “I Don’t Get It” podcast, which she shares with sister Lauren Iaconetti and best friend, Naz Perez. “I just woke up in bed and was like, ‘Is that my water?’ Because I was 36 weeks so I thought I had another month to go. I had gone to the midwife the day before and she told me everything was fine and everything was good. So I went to the bathroom and thought, ‘Maybe I just peed myself,’ because her head was positioned in my pelvis so maybe she just pushed on my bladder.”

“I took a bath before I woke [Tanner] up. I wanted to make sure. I started timing my contractions which were four to five minutes apart which is like active labor,” she continued. “I’m going into active labor immediately so I woke him up and he was like, ‘No, you’re fine.’ He goes, ‘Go eat something!’ ”

Because the parents-to-be weren’t expecting their little one to arrive so early, Tanner had trouble believing the baby was actually coming the morning of Aug. 17.

“I thought [Jade] was full of s— because the past few weeks, not to be mean, but she’s been pretty whiney cause she’s been feeling pretty bad and she’s been cramping and stuff so I thought it was just a bad case,” he said. Tanner later added, “When we finally got to the hospital it was 7 a.m. and Jade went into complete and utter pain.”

On Aug. 17 at 10:03 a.m., the couple welcomed Emerson Avery Tolbert after 7 hours of intense labor.

“I just kept telling myself I can do this,” Jade said. “I got through it.”

“It was out of body for me honestly,” Tanner added. “I was going on a few hours of sleep and it was just kind of a whirlwind experience that we weren’t ready for. I was more just in awe of Jade and how strong she was being. It happened quick. It was a fast labor and she was just in constant pain.”

“I think mentally neither of us were quite ready to just be parents,” he said. “I don’t think anyone is the first time.”

“People always say you don’t realize how much you can love somebody until you have a kid,” said Jade. “It’s wild! There was this one night where she was up every hour and I got no sleep and I was just crying the entire night and I’m like, ‘I can’t even be mad at you because I just look at your face. … It’s just like this crazy love. … It makes me love everything even more. I love Tanner more. I love Emerson. I love my dogs more. Like I thought I’d come home and I’d think, ‘Oh, you guys are just dogs now.’ But it makes me love them even more. Your heart is just so full it’s unbelievable.”

The couple announced their pregnancy in March with a series of adorable photos.

“We’re crazy grateful to finally announce a little secret we’ve been keeping,” Jade revealed via Twitter. “We’re absolutely head over heels in love already!”