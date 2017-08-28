Bachelor in Paradise's Jade Tolbert Details the Night of Her 7-Hour Labor: 'I Kept Telling Myself I Can Do This'

Tanner and Jade (Roper) Tolbert and are now the parents of a beautiful little girl, but the journey to parenthood wasn’t always easy — especially the seven hours leading up to it!
“It was last Wednesday night and I was sleeping and at 3 a.m. I woke up and my water was broken,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum told fellow castmate Ashley Iaconetti on the “I Don’t Get It” podcast, which she shares with sister Lauren Iaconetti and best friend, Naz Perez. “I just woke up in bed and was like, ‘Is that my water?’ Because I was 36 weeks so I thought I had another month to go. I had gone to the midwife the day before and she told me everything was fine and everything was good. So I went to the bathroom and thought, ‘Maybe I just peed myself,’ because her head was positioned in my pelvis so maybe she just pushed on my bladder.”
“I took a bath before I woke [Tanner] up. I wanted to make sure. I started timing my contractions which were four to five minutes apart which is like active labor,” she continued. “I’m going into active labor immediately so I woke him up and he was like, ‘No, you’re fine.’ He goes, ‘Go eat something!’ ”
Because the parents-to-be weren’t expecting their little one to arrive so early, Tanner had trouble believing the baby was actually coming the morning of Aug. 17.
“I thought [Jade] was full of s— because the past few weeks, not to be mean, but she’s been pretty whiney cause she’s been feeling pretty bad and she’s been cramping and stuff so I thought it was just a bad case,” he said. Tanner later added, “When we finally got to the hospital it was 7 a.m. and Jade went into complete and utter pain.”
It's official! Say hello to Emerson Avery Tolbert! "Emmy" for short. 💗 Born just a little early at exactly 36 weeks, she arrived weighing 6lbs 8oz and measuring 20" long! She is such an angel and we can't get enough of her! (Thank you @shophighway3 for her beautiful and soft personalized blanket! We love it!! 😍😍 Code BABYJANNER for 30% off if you'd love one too!)
On Aug. 17 at 10:03 a.m., the couple welcomed Emerson Avery Tolbert after 7 hours of intense labor.
“I just kept telling myself I can do this,” Jade said. “I got through it.”
“It was out of body for me honestly,” Tanner added. “I was going on a few hours of sleep and it was just kind of a whirlwind experience that we weren’t ready for. I was more just in awe of Jade and how strong she was being. It happened quick. It was a fast labor and she was just in constant pain.”
“I think mentally neither of us were quite ready to just be parents,” he said. “I don’t think anyone is the first time.”
We did it! Our little sweetheart is here! She arrived on her own terms, quickly and 4 weeks early, but she is perfect in every way, healthy and doing well. 💗 Precious little girl, there are no words to describe the feeling of holding you in our arms for this first time and looking into your beautiful eyes. We love you so much. #bestdayever #ilovemyfamily (Thank you, @avawomen for helping us start our family. ❤️) 📸: @melissarieke @melissaandbethphotography
“People always say you don’t realize how much you can love somebody until you have a kid,” said Jade. “It’s wild! There was this one night where she was up every hour and I got no sleep and I was just crying the entire night and I’m like, ‘I can’t even be mad at you because I just look at your face. … It’s just like this crazy love. … It makes me love everything even more. I love Tanner more. I love Emerson. I love my dogs more. Like I thought I’d come home and I’d think, ‘Oh, you guys are just dogs now.’ But it makes me love them even more. Your heart is just so full it’s unbelievable.”
Never thought I'd post such a vulnerable pic as this, but nothing has ever felt more right and more natural than taking care of my little girl. Becoming a mother hasn't felt like some huge, transformational moment for me (besides giving birth haha). Instead, it feels like she's always been here somehow, like she has always been a part of me— almost like I don't know how yesterday existed without her. It's amazing how you can love someone so much, I now get the privilege of understanding a mother's endless love. 💗
The couple announced their pregnancy in March with a series of adorable photos.
“We’re crazy grateful to finally announce a little secret we’ve been keeping,” Jade revealed via Twitter. “We’re absolutely head over heels in love already!”