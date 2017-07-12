Jade Tolbert Shows Off Her Adorable Baby Bump in a Bikini on Last Day of Maui ‘Babymoon’

Jade (Roper) Tolbert and Tanner Tolbert are saying goodbye to paradise!

After five fun-filled days in Maui, the couple are ending their “babymoon” with a bang.

“It’s our last day here in Maui! We are planning to snorkel this morning if we can manage to get out of bed. Haha,” Jade captioned an Instagram post, in which she showed off her adorable baby bump in a black bikini while overlooking the beach.

Throughout their time on the tropical island, Jade and Tanner took full advantage of their time and experienced a traditional Hawaiian luau, hiked breathtaking trails, sunbathed, and enjoyed romantic sunset dinners.

The couple announced their pregnancy in March with a series of adorable photos.

“We’re crazy grateful to finally announce a little secret we’ve been keeping,” Jade revealed via Twitter. “We’re absolutely head over heels in love already!”

In May, the couple revealed exclusively with PEOPLE that they will be expecting a baby girl in September.

“I’m hoping for a boy,” Tanner, 30, said before finding out the sex. “Not that I don’t want a girl, I actually want one of each. It’s just, I’m going to make her keep trying until we have a boy, so I’d like to get it out of the way sooner.”

“He thinks I’m going to have four children if the first three are girls, but I think he’s wrong on that,” added Jade.

The Bachelor in Paradise duo, who tied the knot in a televised ceremony that aired on Valentine’s Day last year, admitted that they had been talking about starting a family from the get go.

“Two days after my missed period, I took the test,” Jade previously told PEOPLE. “I just knew it. Tanner wanted to be there. He was like, ‘Don’t take it without me.’ One morning we woke up and I took the test and we watched it on the counter and it turned from not pregnant to pregnant. I knew it, but it was like, ‘Holy cow, it’s happening.’ ”