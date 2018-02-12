Jade Roper Tolbert Responds to Backlash Over Breastfeeding Photos: I'm 'Going to Cover Up'

Jade Roper Tolbert is committed to doing what’s best for her and her daughter.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum used Instagram Stories on Monday to clear the air regarding comments she received on two separate photos of herself breastfeeding daughter Emerson Avery, 5 months.

“I had some comments about the picture I posted of me and Emerson after I was breastfeeding and people telling me they don’t look like that when they breastfeed and that I was setting up a standard that was impossible to live up to,” began the new mom, 31.

“The truth about that picture is I had a photo shoot the day before and I hadn’t taken my makeup off, so that’s literally the day before’s makeup,” she continues. “And it was slightly staged — we positioned Emerson just right to make the picture [work], but that was literally right after I had fed her and she had fallen asleep on me and we do have those moments where we snuggle so I don’t get what’s so unreal about it.”

“If you guys feel like I’m portraying some kind of falsehood of motherhood, this is my real life — this is me on a Monday morning,” says Roper Tolbert. “I’ve already used my shirt as a spit-up rag. I have clothes everywhere that have not been washed.”

The former reality TV star — who welcomed Emerson, her first child with husband Tanner Tolbert, in August — then addressed a second photo she had shared to Instagram Stories, showing herself breastfeeding her daughter, who is not visible under a cover-up.

“Yesterday, I posted a picture of me breastfeeding at the table in a restaurant because it was the first time I had actually done it … I have always gone into the bathroom to breastfeed because I felt like I couldn’t do it in public,” she begins.

“And people were telling me that I shouldn’t cover up and I was actually getting flack for putting a cover over my baby, which I just don’t understand,” Roper Tolbert laments. “Why that would be something people would give me s— about?”

Regardless of the comments she has received, Tolbert remains steadfast on making the choices that best suit herself and her daughter.

“My baby is feeding right now, and I’m still going to cover up because that’s what I feel the most comfortable with,” she explains.

“I feel like I don’t need to share all of that with the world — that’s not the message, it’s just that women should be able to do what they feel they need to do for their babies.”