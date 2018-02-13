Jade Roper Tolbert Thanks Fans for Support After Breastfeeding Backlash: 'I Was Very Emotional'

Jade Roper Tolbert is grateful for the outpouring of support she has received from her social media followers.

The former Bachelor in Paradise star used Instagram Stories on Monday to address some negative comments she received about two photos of herself breastfeeding 5-month-old daughter Emerson Avery.

And on Tuesday, she used the Instagram platform again to express her thanks for the positive, encouraging comments she has received since.

“You guuuuys, thank you so much for all the support I’ve received about my Instagram stories earlier,” Roper Tolbert, 31, captioned a throwback photo of herself and her baby girl post-feeding. “It truly, truly means so much to me and I tried to read every kind and empowering message from each of you.”

“I was very emotional earlier. And I think it’s because my nursing relationship with Emmy is one of my most favorite mommy experiences (even though it’s had its ups and downs, because it’s an ever changing experience),” added Roper Tolbert.

Jade Roper Tolbert and daughter Emerson Jade Roper Tolbert/Instagram

“Thank you for letting me be myself and express how much I love being a mom and thank you for letting me express myself when I feel like I’m failing as a mom (or failing others) or I feel unsure of myself,” she continued. “All the moms out there that support each other, you’re the best.”

Roper Tolbert’s Monday comments came after she shared a photo to Instagram of herself and Emerson after a nursing session, as well as a snap to Instagram Stories of herself breastfeeding her daughter, who is not visible under a cover-up.

“I have always gone into the bathroom to breastfeed because I felt like I couldn’t do it in public,” she said. “And people were telling me that I shouldn’t cover up and I was actually getting flack for putting a cover over my baby, which I just don’t understand. Why that would be something people would give me s— about?”

Jade Roper Tolbert and daughter Emerson Jade Roper Tolbert/Instagram

“I had some comments about the picture I posted of me and Emerson after I was breastfeeding and people telling me they don’t look like that when they breastfeed and that I was setting up a standard that was impossible to live up to,” Roper Tolbert added, addressing the first photo and admitting it was “slightly staged” to get a good shot.

“If you guys feel like I’m portraying some kind of falsehood of motherhood, this is my real life — this is me on a Monday morning,” she said, referring to her current situation in the Instagram Stories clip. “I’ve already used my shirt as a spit-up rag. I have clothes everywhere that have not been washed.”