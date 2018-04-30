Jade Roper Tolbert Opens Up About Losing 30 Lbs. of Baby Weight: 'I Feel Like Myself Again'

Bikini season can be daunting for any new mom, but Jade Roper Tolbert says she’s finally beach-body ready.

“I feel like myself again,” the former Bachelor in Paradise star, 31, tells PEOPLE of losing her final 10 pounds of baby weight with the help of Nutrisystem.

Roper Tolbert gained 30 pounds while pregnant with daughter Emerson Avery, 8 months (Dad is Roper Tolbert’s husband, Tanner Tolbert), but says she didn’t rush to lose the weight right away.

“The first four months, I was really gentle on myself,” she says. “I was a first-time mom and I was more focused on that. But after four months, I started looking at myself and realized I needed to start getting back.”

Roper Tolbert admits that her changed figure took a toll on her mindset. “I wasn’t feeling too hot,” she explains. “I always had a really tiny waist and I lost it during pregnancy. It’s been emotional for me.”

“I remember Tanner and I were going to go out to a fancy dinner for our wedding anniversary and I didn’t feel pretty or sexy and I looked at him and said, ‘I don’t want to go out to dinner, I don’t feel good about myself,’ ” she recalls. “So we put sweats on and went to the movies instead!”

Adds Tolbert, “I could tell [Jade] didn’t quite feel herself. I could see her almost getting teared up sometimes when we would go out because she couldn’t wear the stuff that she had before.”

So Roper Tolbert decided to get on Nutrisystem, a diet and weight-loss program her husband had started on a few months prior. Says the new mom of her goal, “I wanted to get back into my pre-pregnancy jeans.”

The former reality star began working out (weights and long walks) and focused on her eating plan. “Nutrisystem is all the foods that we like to eat, and I can just make it right at home,” says Roper Tolbert. “I really like the breakfast foods. They have omelets and pancakes!”

Within six weeks, she had lost 10 pounds. (Tolbert lost 21 pounds of his own pregnancy “sympathy weight.”) And now that she’s back to her pre-baby weight, “I don’t feel as self-conscious,” says Roper Tolbert. “I can focus on enjoying time with my daughter!”